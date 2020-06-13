I had stopped by a marsh at sunset as it looked like it was going to be a colorful one. As the color got intense, the edge of the marsh was incorporated, reflecting off the water. Then I caught some movement. It turned out to be two sandhill cranes moving along the edge of the cattails no more than 50 yards from me.
It was too dark to bring out good detail in the cranes, so I decided to expose for the sunset color and let the cranes be silhouettes against the water. Those photos turned out great, but good, close, detailed shots are what I wanted, so early the next morning I returned to the same spot in hopes they were still there.
They were there, all right, but way down on the dike. I waited a long, long time and they never walked up the dike towards me as I hoped. I got some good shots but I wanted better, so the next morning found me in that spot again, just as it was getting light.
There were four this time, but again they were way down the dike. For a long time there was no sign that they were going to move in my direction but then they suddenly started walking towards me. My heart was racing and I thought, “this is going to be my lucky day.” The light was great and there was no one else was around to spook them.
Then, without any rhyme or reason, two of the cranes took off.
My heart sank. Would the remaining two also leave?
They did not.
Instead they began a series of dance movements that they use to bond or as a courting display.
These displays consists of bowing, jumping, flapping their wings, pointing their beaks straight up as though they're looking at something high in the sky, and making their rattling call. I had witnessed this before but not so close, and it was hilarious!
The great thing was they were giving me some great shots. And then it happened: A car pulled in about 20 feet on the other side of me and I figured the “show” was over. I was, of course, photographing from my vehicle and my full size van blocked the cranes' view when the guy got out of his vehicle to view the marsh with his camera.
(Tip: Stay in your vehicle when photographing or viewing wildlife; nothing spooks wildlife more than humans walking around.)
The cranes kept coming and I was shooting like crazy, getting what I could before they were spooked. They actually got about 50 yards from me and got into the water and started wading around. The word “wow” kept going through my mind and when they finally did notice the other guy, I got some good flight shots.
I must have been holding my breath all that time, as suddenly I let out a big sigh of relief and started breathing normally again. Quickly reviewing the images in the camera, I noted that my exposures and focusing were right on the money. Boy, was someone a happy camper!
The day didn't end there, though, since in the evening I visited the eagle nest at Ringneck Marsh. After the 600-yard hike down the dike (about 200 yards from the nest, which is out in the water) I set up my tripod and camera and parked my butt on the small portable stool that I had brought along.
Sometimes it takes hours for something to happen, like one of the adults bringing in food to feed the eaglet. This time it happened quickly and I got some good shots as the adult eagle flew into the nest with a fish. Then, after some time with her tearing pieces off the fish to feed the little guy, she flew up to her favorite perch on the nearby island.
Another 20 minutes went by and then she took off quartering towards me. The sky was deep blue and the sun behind me made for a perfect situation. I got off about eight shots as she flew by and I could tell, as I took them, that each one was good.
Man, what a rush, having that eagle fly by me so close!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
