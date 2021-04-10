I did this as a required project back in school and didn’t really enjoy it. This time it is easier and I’m really excited about it. After I told a very nature oriented friend how excited I was about a certain book, he asked to borrow it when I was done. Well ...
This all started when I reached up on one of my book shelves to find something to read while I waited for an oil change on my vehicle. Hmm, here’s one I don’t recall: “Flight Paths: A Field Journal of Hope, Heartbreak, and Miracles with New York’s Bird People,” by Darryl McGrath, published in 2016.
Some of you old timers out there may recall an old outdoor writer friend of mine who wrote for the Medina Journal Register, Don Cook. We were the same in many ways and reading about the great outdoors was a passion for us both. I saw a book in his living room one day while visiting and said to him, “That looks like a great book.” His reply? “You read it a couple of years back when I lent it to you! Gee, you are just like me — read a book and a few years later pick it up and forgot you read it!”
So seemed to be the case with Flight Paths. I did not recall reading it, but it had a book mark tucked in at the head of chapter five, The Last Pair of Eagles in New York. I knew the story of this nest and the guys who were responsible for the restoration of the bald eagle in New York. Having been somewhat involved with this project locally, I got to know one of them, Mike Allen, pretty good and really admired him.
At the head of chapter five was this inscription: “Doug, with all sincere thanks for your help over all these many years. For your love for wildlife and your praise for the eagles. A man of my own heart, Mike.”
Wow, that tore me up, as Mike is gone now, probably flying with the eagles. A quick glance through the book told me I had not read it. Most likely Mike gave it to me during a busy time, I placed it on a book shelf and never got to pulling it out again.
I spent the next week or so reading Flight Paths when I could and found it hard to put it down. The author did a fantastic job with with this book and the stories it told. She had done intensive research and interviews with most of the folks involved with the projects in this book, which included the restoration of the peregrine falcon and of course the bald eagle, and also dealt with the poisoning of our lakes with lead, which drastically affected the loon and all waterfowl.
McGrath deals with the endangered short-eared owl and the Bicknell’s thrush, and what we are doing wrong with our environment: feral cats, wind turbines, pollution, et cetera. She highlights the positives that have come out of those early rescues and the negatives that we are still creating. With great research and much interviewing and understanding, she gives great insight into what we have done to benefit endangered species and what we are still doing wrong. It’s a book you can’t put down if you love nature.
Flight Paths makes you feel good but also sad about what is still going on. The old saying “money is the root of all evil” is very much the truth of the world we live in.
So I strongly recommend this book to anyone who loves the great outdoors, especially eagles. It’s available through Amazon and may be in some local libraries.
As far as my friend borrowing my copy with Mike’s inscription in it? Fat chance, get your own copy, Gerry!
• • •
Some sad news on the local front: During that terrific wind storm of March 26th, the Ringneck Marsh eagle nest tree on the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge was blown down. The nest had become huge and was in a dead, old tree standing in water, so it was only a matter of time before it went down. Eagles had been incubating for 12 days and had about another 23 days to go before hatching. They will not re-nest this year. Hopefully next year we will find they have built a new nest in a place where the public can get as good a view as we did before. The eagles may build in another dead tree on the nearby island, which would be great.
Other eagle nests you can see are: One straight out from the Cayuga Overlook along Route 77; and another one further west on Route 77, on the state Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area. From the big overlook on the south side of 77 it can be seen way out along the tree line a little to the southwest. Another one can be viewed at Iroquois, by the parking area on Route 63 (west side) just north of Oak Orchard Creek. Leaves will eventually hinder good visibility of these nests, however.
Remember, eagles can be very sensitive to human intrusion, so use common sense and give a toot if you think you have seen a new eagle nest.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.