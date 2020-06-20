A friend had been sending some pictures lately, indicating that the mother was bringing two offspring to her back yard. I had photographed this particular mother off and on for a number of years but, just like eagles and sandhill cranes, you can never get enough pictures of them.
I got some grapes and headed over to my friend's house one recent evening. Close to her house, one of these creatures ran across the road in front of me and I thought maybe it was her; she was headed in the right direction. However, just as I pulled in the driveway, I spotted mother coming down the road from the other direction and turning into my friend's yard.
We went in the back yard, sat down and started talking, and almost instantly gray foxes showed up for handouts. The first one was one of the offspring and kind of skittish. After picking up some grapes, it left, and then the old mother gray fox showed up. She is not skittish, so she came right over as my friend threw grapes and talked to her.
Being able to admire this animal closely and photograph it was a very exciting adventure for me. My friend has had a close relationship with this fox for quite a few years; by now the fox will almost take a grape from her hand.
The gray fox is not often seen, as he prefers thick, bushy areas and heavy wooded forests, unlike his brother, the red fox, who prefers open areas. Rocky ledge areas on ridges are another “hot spot” to find them. As a kid I trapped quite a few on the rocky banks of the Erie Barge Canal around Lockport.
This fox has shorter legs than the red fox and weighs a bit less (average 8 to 9 pounds). Its tracks are smaller, rounder and more cat-like. Its overall color is a grizzly gray with black hairs mixed in; its belly, chest and throat are white and it has rusty-red fur on its ears, the sides of the neck and front legs. The gray fox is a very beautiful animal when observed up close.
Grays are very territorial and aggressive, which is why you don’t see a lot of reds in the same area. Their habit of not dispersing or traveling very far is the reason they are often found in high concentrations in some areas.
The grays' use of underground dens is more frequent than that of the red fox, which generally only uses them while raising a family. The gray usually mates for life and will have three to four pups per litter.
The gray fox eats a variety of foods: small mammals ranging from mice to rabbits; birds and insects (they are good at finding ground-nesting birds such as grouse, pheasants and turkey); carrion (like the red fox) and plant material such as berries, fruits (grapes!) and nuts.
The gray fox is often considered easier to trap than the red fox, but it can get trap shy. Years ago an old gray male caused me problems by digging my traps out and flipping them over, usually springing them. Changing lures, sets or trap positions didn’t seem to faze him. He would just start pawing the ground carefully out from where the trap was set, work his way along until he hit the edge of the trap buried under the dirt, and dig enough to get his paw underneath the trap to flip it over. You may not believe this, but I actually caught him by setting the trap upside down with a light trigger setting.
A very unique ability that a gray fox has is climbing straight trees. They do this quite frequently to escape predators like dogs or coyotes, get a safe sunny nap, hide and catch birds roosting. They will sometime raise their young in hollow trees. I knew of one pair that had their pups in the loft of an old barn and could often be seen on the roof, which they got to through a hole.
I consider myself very lucky to have had such a close encounter with this gray fox, even though I have photographed her before and trapped many when I was younger. Will there be another photo session with her? Of course! Like I said, you can never get enough of a good thing.
• • •
Hey, don't forget to clean and refill your hummingbird feeders! Here's a tip to get more hummers: hang up several feeders, each out of view of the others, so one hummer cannot dominate a feeder. I enjoy a lot of hummers with feeders on each side of the house, which also means they can be viewed no matter where I am in the house.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.