One animal in the great outdoors really concerns me and it is not a native species, it’s a domestic animal. Now, I like all animals, even this one, but humans have created a grave problem with this creature and I can’t understand where our heads are. (Scratch that, actually I think I know where some of them are).
Cats make great pets, just like dogs, only “Mr. Purr” is a lot more independent. One problem with the cat is he’s a helluva hunter, often killing, it seems, just for fun. This is not a problem when a cat is kept indoors, but what happens when he’s outside roaming freely? A lot that our eyes don’t often see.
What does this super hunter kill? Cats are great mouse and rat hunters, and they also kill lot of birds, rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks and flying squirrels. In fact the tally goes into the millions for birds each year and there are more casualties that go unnoticed, such as when adults birds abandon their nests because a cat is harassing them, or a cat’s prey escapes and later dies from its injuries.
Other problems linked to free roaming cats are the spreading of diseases, fleas and ticks, as well as disturbances in the neighborhood.
So why don’t cats have to be licensed, and the owners held accountable for their damage or problems, as is the case with dogs? I have no answer except: stupid humans.
Abandonment of cats is, of course, where a lot of the problems start. Irresponsible people get sick of their cat so they pack him up and dump him in some other neighborhood or, better yet, “return” him to the wild. In recent years I have seen this played out so many times in our local Wildlife Management areas and the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, particularly along Sour Springs and Oak Orchard roads. It is not fair to the cat or the wildlife in the area.
What has become a popular “solution” in recent years is TNR (Trap, Neuter and Release), in which feral cats — those that are roaming free and have no human connection, “community cats,” if you will — are trapped, neutered and then released back to the area they came from. In theory, since these cats can’t reproduce, they become good citizens when they’re released: No more bird killing, no more fleas or ticks, no more rabies or a host of other diseases. They just sit around all day and do tricks for food, right?!
These “treated” cat colonies turn out to be great places to abandon cats, so eventually the colony grows — and the ones that weren’t treated are reproducing.
If this is such a good program, why don’t wildlife managers use it to control overpopulations of deer and other wildlife? Oh, wait, that’s right: Besides being very expensive and difficult, it doesn’t work very well.
Recently there was an instance in Royalton where a man was charged with shooting a trapped cat. Reportedly, the TNR outfit Cat-by-Cat was trapping feral cats at a lady’s place, they caught one and left traps behind to catch the others, later a cat was caught, and at some point the lady asked her tenant to shoot it. Now he is in trouble.
Here is the problem I have with that: First, traps of any kind, by law, need to be checked every 24 hours and it’s not clear to me whether Cat-by-Cat was checking those cage traps every day; second, New York State environmental conservation law 11-0529 states, “Any person over the age of twenty-one possessing a hunting license ... may humanely destroy cats at large found hunting or killing any protected wild bird or with a dead bird of any protected species in its possession”.
Sorry if this offends anyone, but a shot to the head of a potentially sick or dangerous animal brings instant death with no suffering. It sounds to me like the tenant did the right thing.
So, again I ask: Why do we keep protecting cats, feral or those that are left to roam freely, but punish dog owners for letting their dogs run loose?
On the brighter side, Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge will have its annual “Spring into Nature” event on May 7th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the refuge headquarters on Casey Road in the town of Alabama. There will be activities for kids, nature hikes, outdoor activities and other environmental education programs, plus all of the nature on the refuge itself and the two adjacent state Wildlife Management areas.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.