We don’t often see the common loon in the Alabama Swamps. Sightings seem limited to the times when this bird does a quick stopover during spring migration. Loons are more a bird of big lakes like the Finger Lakes, lakes in Canada and lakes in the Adirondacks.
It has been a few years since I spotted a loon here, so I was really surprised a few weeks ago when I found one on a large marsh. While sitting tight, waiting for it to get closer for a good picture, I noticed another one farther out. After an hour or so, I spotted another one, and then another, and then another ... Six in all, but none close enough for the image I wanted. I got some iffy shots and decided to put my hopes in tomorrow, if they were still around.
Early the next day I went to the same location and got quite a surprise. One of the loons had gotten into a smaller marsh on the other side of the road. This meant it was more confined, and if there was no interference from other humans, I might get those closer images. Things went well as that loon fished around the marsh. I stayed on the move almost constantly, in my vehicle, and got some good shots, including a few with a bluegill or a bullhead in the loon’s mouth when it got lucky.
The day after that I was out there with my camera again, and I got better images, but no close shots or flight shots. Then the loon disappeared, probably moving along on its northern migration route. Some of the other loons were gone as well, but a few remained way out in the marsh.
Adults loons are basically black and white birds — white bellies, black backs with a small checkerboard pattern, and a black head with a white striped band at the base of the neck. The head, depending on the light angle, can be iridescent green or purple. The bill is a dark, long, pointed thing used to spear and kill fish. One neat feature is their red eyes, when you get close enough to see them. Younger non-breeders and juveniles are brownish with only a faded neck collar showing. They’re a large bird with a roughly 4-1/2 foot wing span and weighing between five and 17 pounds.
Loons have several calls: the wail, the yodel, and the tremolo, which is more frequently made at night. The tremolo call, sometimes called the “laughing” call, is characterized by its short, wavering quality. The loon often uses this call to signal distress or alarm. The yodel is a long, complex call made only by the male. It is used in the establishment of territorial boundaries and in territorial confrontations. The wail is a long call consisting of up to three notes, and is often compared to a wolf’s howl. This call is used to communicate one’s location to other loons.
Loons feed on fish which they catch by diving (as deep as 200 feet). Very large, webbed feet, and legs set far back on the body, make the loon a very efficient underwater swimmer. However, those far-back legs make it difficult for loons to take off from water and they need a long “run” to gain momentum for flight. The loon actually slides on its belly as it “runs” with its legs, beating its wings rapidly until it’s airborne. Upon landing in water, it belly flops and skids to a stop, unable to use those legs for stopping as other waterfowl do.
The loon’s far back legs also make it almost impossible to walk on land, and so its nest is usually right at the water’s edge, preferably on an island, where it can “push” its way up into and off the nest.
My loon adventure didn’t end with those half-dozen birds leaving the swamps. I received an email from a Lockport reader of this column who has a small lake in their backyard and shared with me that there were two loons in it! A day later I received another email from the reader stating one loon had departed and the other one seemed to be having trouble getting airborne. Needless to say, I grabbed my camera and off I went.
When I arrived, the loon was still there and it “performed” beautifully for me, giving some nice resting shots including three runs at getting airborne. It succeeded each time but then banked and came back and belly flopped back into the water to just swim around. When the loon swam down to the narrow, far end of the lake, Bob and Jane told me that’s what it did previously when attempting to leave. Thus I was ready and finally got those flight shots. I don’t think it was a case of the loon not being able to leave but more of an exercise event for him.
Lighting was not that good for photographing, because it was midday and the sun was too high, so I hoped to return the next day under better conditions to catch the iridescent purple and green on the loon’s head and neck. I was unable to get there, however, then I got word that he was gone. It’s a good thing I went when I did. I got some great shots, met some nice folks and had a great visit.
Often times I receive information about some particular wildlife from readers of The Great Outdoors that occasionally leads to a great photographing opportunity. Thanks, Bob and Jane, for that loon adventure, even if it was in town.
