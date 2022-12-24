I made my way to a spot where I had been photographing geese in flight over the past few days. It was not a good day for taking pictures light-wise but I wanted to check out the marsh and see what was going on. Keeping tabs on your subject matter, even though the conditions may not be right, is an important aspect of nature photography.
As I approached the area, I spotted an eagle coming out of the marsh. The sight of an eagle always excites me, so I grabbed a few so-so shots. Then, a big, white spot out in that marsh caught my attention; it was a lone trumpeter swan. Big white birds, whether they’re swans or snowy owls, get my heart pumping, so I locked my camera onto that swan and waited for it to provide a flattering shot. Another flock of geese came tumbling into the picture, joining those already on the water, and I swung my camera their way (geese in flight are another one of my weaknesses). As I captured their landing, I spotted an off-colored goose with them.
A week or so earlier, the same thing had happened. I ended up capturing what looked like a cross between a greylag goose and a Canada goose. The greylag really is a domestic goose, a large and bulky thing with pale plumage, that is known to cross breed with other geese and even swans.
On this day, the off-colored subject was a blue goose, a rare, darker variety of snow goose not often seen in this area. I got some fair shots of him in flight and after he landed, then turned my camera back to the trumpeter swan. Simultaneously I kept an eye on the sky, watching for other birds, and suddenly that eagle was returning to the marsh.
In late November, I had captured photos of that eagle attempting to capture an apparently injured goose, which eventually escaped. Maybe it would again give me a similar opportunity. Light conditions were poor for action shots, but eventually you learn to deal with what’s less than idea.
The eagle circled the area several times and then dove into the marsh, landing next to a dead goose in the shallow water. Maybe it was the injured goose he had been trying to catch previously? Now my attention was totally on the eagle as I tried to catch him in a “just right” pose. Wildlife moves suddenly and many times a photographer’s reaction is not quick enough to catch a sudden good pose, so we fire off as many shots as possible, hoping one or two are keepers.
I was totally involved with the eagle’s actions for some time when suddenly another eagle showed up, probably the first one’s mate. The newcomer eventually moved over to the goose’s body, and the other eagle eventually flew away, apparently with a full belly. After the second eagle got its fill and took off, finally, I got a chance to breathe freely — and review my shots. Taken from a distance in poor light, they weren’t the best but they were good enough. Besides, getting them was a wonderful chance to watch those eagles in action.
After settling down, I noticed the trumpeter swan and the blue goose were gone; they sneaked off while this photographer was busy with more important subject matter.
The next morning was supposed to be a good light day, so after a round of nice sunrise shots I made another trip to that marsh in case the eagles returned under better light conditions. It took me awhile to locate that dead goose, as he had been dragged up onto the marsh edge, out of the water. I found him with my spotting scope and observed that much of him had been eaten. Maybe a coyote or a raccoon had had dragged it out of the water during the evening after I left.
A pair of red-tailed hawks were in the area and eventually they descended on the goose, salvaging some food and giving me some good shots, but the eagles did not return, even though I could see them way off in the distance with my spotting scope. That was disappointing.
So, a quick afternoon trip to check on nature, with little hope of capturing anything exciting, turned out to be a super adventure begetting species sightings and action shots not anticipated.
That’s what I love about nature and photographing it. You never know what to expect. You learn more about it, too, and capturing it with a camera is always a challenge.
