We almost lost bald eagles because of human carelessness. By the early 1960s the birds were near extinction with only a bit more than 400 pairs of nesting eagles left in the lower 48 states. A national ban on the use of DDT in 1972, placement of the eagle on the endangered species list in 1973 and restoration projects afterwards have brought the eagle back in great numbers. It is now possible for those who would like to view an eagle in the wild to do so. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently estimated the bald eagle populations have soared to more than 71,000 nesting pairs and 317,000 individual birds.
However, there is a new threat.
Well, it is not new. We have know about the effects of lead on eagles and other wildlife for some quite time but, as with DDT, we didn’t think it was serious. Now a study has found it’s a more serious problem for eagles than we thought.
The study, which was published recently, evaluated eagles in 38 states, testing their bones, feathers, livers and blood for lead. Researchers found that 46% of bald eagles and 47% of golden eagles had chronic lead poisoning. This leads to death and lower reproduction rates.
How do eagles get lead into their system? Not from being shot, although that does happen, but from eating it. The remains of animals and birds that were shot, and parts left behind after field dressing, are the sources. When a lead bullet hits an animal, it breaks apart, and these smaller fragments are scattered in the animal’s body. Now, consider what happens in deer hunting. A hunter shoots a deer and removes the guts before carrying the deer out of the field. Along comes an eagle to feed on the remains, which often contain those lead fragments.
If a large fragment is consumed it may cause acute lead poisoning, which affects motor skills, digestion and the ability to fly quickly. The eagle’s digestive juices dissolve small fragments and eventually the lead gets into the eagle’s blood and bones. Gizzards of some birds (ducks are a good example) grind down these fragments and that’s how lead gets into their bloodstream. If only small amounts are consumed, the immediate effects may be less dramatic, but in time reproduction will decline and eventually lead will kill them, or cause the condition that leads to their death. Because eagles are a long-living species it may take many years for the effects of this slow poisoning to show up.
(By the way, the same lethal build-up is possible in humans who eat meat that contains lead fragments.)
In 1991 the federal government outlawed the use of lead shot for waterfowl hunting. This was a great move as shot pellets in the bottoms of marshes were being consumed by waterfowl and they were suffering from it effects; then along came the eagle that found a dead duck, or one that was easy to catch because of the early effects of poisoning, ate that duck and absorbed the lead.
Eagles are not the only wildlife affected by lead. Vultures, hawks, loons, ravens, crows and a host of other wildlife that feed on carrion are at risk.
Lead gets into the food chain through fishing gear, too. Small lead sinkers or jigs can be eaten by fish and then they get eaten by eagles, herons, ospreys and loons, spreading the lead poisoning further.
The logical answer to this problem is to ban lead bullets completely. Although they’re a bit more expensive, cooper bullets have been developed that are just as effective. California now has a ban on lead bullets to protect the endangered condor. Many states are moving towards the non-lead bullet now and some have banned small size lead sinkers and jigs.
Going back to my columns on the local shooting ranges at the state Wildlife Management Area, the tremendous build-up of lead in that area was a big concern to many of us. Thank goodness the state Department of Environmental Conservation finally shut them down, and hopefully they get that huge lead build-up cleaned up.
So, we got the eagle back in good shape but recent studies have shown that there are “hidden” problems that we still need to address. The bald eagle is the symbol of freedom and our country and a sight that we all cherish. Hopefully we don’t fall short in attempts to correct the lead problem and see the eagle on the endangered species list again.
If you are a hunter or fisherman, you can help by going to non-lead bullets and alternatives to small sinkers and jigs until the government gets around to banning lead. I know good sportsmen will do this because they care about wildlife and its future.
In addition, maybe we need to go back to putting predator guards on eagle nesting trees, to give them that bit of extra protection from tree-climbing predators like the raccoon, now that we know eagles are experiencing other problems that could reduce their population.
