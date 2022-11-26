I have always been fortunate to have good circulation and tolerance for cold temperatures. As a kid trapping under ice, I always checked my muskrat traps by rolling up my jersey sleeve and reaching down into the water, no problem. When I was going to Paul Smiths College in the Adirondacks I enjoyed trapping and snow shoeing in the deep snow in the subzero temperatures. Of course the air was drier and that makes the cold more tolerable.
When I got into waterfowl hunting and deer hunting, which often meant sitting still for lengthy periods in those colder temperatures, I needed a bit more protection. I was big on wool, Thinsulate and fleece garments.
Hands and feet are more difficult to keep warm. For my feet I used a boot with a felt pack (Sorel boots). They were big and awkward and not very good for foot support, but they did a pretty good job. The next boot I got into was the old military Mickey Mouse boot. It was warm and gave good foot support but was heavy and somewhat awkward. I protected my hands with fleece or wool mittens that I could pull off quickly and easily to take a shot.
There were hand warmers such as the Jon-e, a metal, hand-size container into which you put lighter fuel. It was a two-part item that pulled apart. There was a small opening in the sealed half, into which a catalyst burner was placed. The metal top was replaced after lighting the burner and that kept the hot burner from touching your hand but still heated the whole unit. It worked well but the smell was not a good one to have on your person if you were deer hunting. Another model of metal hand warmer opened in half where you could place a special charcoal stick that was lit at both ends. This was more of a pain to use and it smelled even worse than the Jon-e warmer.
Eventually I was introduced to a product that produced heat when activated by exposure to air. I used to do deer head taxidermy work, and a Japanese friend for whom I did some work presented me with some of these hand heaters that he had brought back from a visit to Japan. They were a mix of cellulose, iron, activated carbon and salt in a cloth bag, and when they were taken from their air-tight plastic container and shaken, they put out an odor-free heat that was very convenient and easily placed in gloves or a pocket. Heat was produced for hours. I used to put them in pockets I sewed in the inside back of my jacket at shoulder level and the neck of my balaclava as well as in my gloves. They became available in this country and today are known as Hot Hands, available in 10-hour and 18-hour units. The nice thing about them is if you only use them a few hours, they can be placed in a plastic bag (with all the air removed) and sealed and will work again the next day when reactivated. I still use them today while photographing in cold weather.
Recently I was getting ready to order a few boxes of these air-activated hand warmers from Amazon when I discovered a new type of warmer (new to me, anyway), an electrical, rechargeable hand warmer by OCOOPA. Research on this hand warmer looked very promising to me. They can be set to three different heat levels, the highest (135 degrees) giving you about eight hours of running time. There is a one-year warranty on them and from what I gathered they could last a couple of years depending on how much they were used. They are about the size of a flip phone and the beauty is they only take about 30 seconds to heat up.
At about $30 I decided to get one and that was a great move! The unit (10,000mAh) lived up to the promotions. Now that I’m all grown up (80) and have diabetes, my hands get cold even when I’m not out in the cold. So, if I’m indoors and my hands get cold I just grab this unit. Usually the lower setting (about 107 degrees and lasting 15 hours) does the trick and it’s instant.
I mention this because I know there are some older readers out there who have cold-hand problems too, even though they are not the outdoor type, and this could be a big comfort to them. It is also soothing to put on sore and aching muscles, and could even be placed in a big slipper to keep your feet toasty.
I don’t know if you can get them locally but I got mine from Amazon (just look up “rechargeable hand warmers”). After we “grow up” we develop new problems and I believe this item can help manage some of those.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
