As every reader of this column knows, I’m addicted to nature photography and it is a rare day when I don’t take my camera out for a few hours. Most times I shoot very early in the morning, hoping to capture a beautiful sunrise, but sometimes I have a date with one wildlife species or another. Often times I take an evening drive around the countryside to see an unusual sunset, or check on a specific bird or animal that I want to photograph the next day. I seldom tire of capturing nature’s beauty, but every once in awhile adverse weather conditions don’t allow for a good photographing adventure — and I welcome that time since I usually have a large backlog of unprocessed photos to attend to.
As a matter of fact I usually spend more time reviewing photographs — choosing the ones that are “just right” and adjusting contrast, saturation, et cetera — than I spend taking them. I admit, I take way too many shots.
However, sometimes a particularly good situation arises, and only a fool would limit himself to a few shots.
I love doing flight shots of birds, because that’s is a real challenge, and of course a lot of shots are needed to catch those wings in just the right position, with the light just right to flatter the bird. In the spring when the waterfowl are returning to the Alabama Swamps, it is not unusual for me to trip the shutter two hundred to four hundred times. Hence that backlog.
Recently I worked at photographing two different osprey pairs that had nests where the young were about to leave. The situation required my patience over a number of days. Of course early rising was necessary for me to catch the lighting just right, so I also got some great sunrises, not to mention unexpected opportunities to photograph black-crowned nigher herons and a green heron, the latter a species that seems to have been avoiding me.
The ospreys had gotten used to me hanging around and were no longer considering me a danger, so it was just a waiting game for them to provide some unique shots, like bringing a fish back to the nest, or the young preparing for their first flights by hovering ever higher over the nest as their wings developed. I spent three to four hours at a time waiting for these moments.
Fortunately all those hours paid off, and now my photo backlog was even larger. The only trouble with this collection of images was that a lot of them were taken under ideal conditions, and when I reviewed them the first time to weed out the “weaker” ones, there just weren’t many of those. Which meant, down the road, I’d need a lot of time to decide which ones to process and keep. Oh, well, isn’t that why I spend so much time out there?
So, all that rain last week gave me an opportunity to work on the backlog. Of course, so much of the day spent at a computer can be tiring, and when lunch time rolls around (that can be any time of the day for me), I make a sandwich and usually retire to my recliner to enjoy my break.
Since there’s never anything worth watching on TV, invariably my eyes turn to the many windows in my living room, revealing beautiful trees in the woods where my house was built. I can look upward out the cathedral window and, only 15 feet from my eyes, watch the action at the grape jelly feeder and the hummingbird feeder next to it. The same setup exists just to my right, where I can see a male hummer try to keep the feeder all to himself, and fail as young hummers just out of their nests overwhelm him. With just a slight turn of my head, I can witness two of nature’s marvels.
I note that my cardinal flower plot is in full bloom now, more than 150 plants loaded with spikes of red flowers, and the hummers are going nuts over them. I can see where my next photo adventure will be ...
As I sit there relaxing and eating my sandwich, I think how lucky I am to be able to do what I love. It takes my mind off the terrible state our country is in right now.
