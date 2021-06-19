I notice how nice the rhododendrons looked recently in people's yards and then it hit me: I had not been to the Robin Hill Nature Preserve in Lyndonville in a few years and there is no better place to see rhododendrons and azaleas than there.
This “jewel” on Platten Road (take Maple Avenue off Route 63 right in Lyndonville) contains 45 acres and more than 250 varieties of trees and plants, a lake and a smaller pond. There is also a beautiful sandstone manor that was built by William A. Smith, his wife Mary, son George and daughter Marion.
The manor was started in the late 1940s and the Smiths, including the son and daughter, did most of the sandstone cutting and laying and actual building with help from the Lyndonville Canning Factory staff. It took them five years to quarry and cut the stone and build the house. The windows were glazed and the chimneys were done by professional masons. George did most of the stone work and built the beautiful arches on the North Porch. He also did all of the interior finish wood and cabinetry in his workshop over the garage. Although the arboretum is quite a sight to see, the beautiful workmanship of the manor is right up there with it.
Robin Hill Nature Preserve is listed in the Botanical Gardens of New York State and contains seven "Champion Big Trees," meaning they're the largest examples of their species in the state. The most famous is the 90-foot Giant Sequoia with its circumference of 113 inches. Right next to it stands a Metasequoice (Dawn Redwood), which was thought to be extinct but in the 1940s a stand of them were discovered in China by a Chinese student studying in this country. When he returned home he collected some seeds and some were given to Mr. Smith.
Other Robin Hill trees on the Champion Big Tree list are Osage Orange, Mimosa Silk, Yellow Wood, Royal Paulownia, Glossy Buckthorn and Pussy Willow.
There is even a special color of apple Serviceberry that was developed by Mr. Smith and bears the name Robin Hill Apple Serviceberry. It's a beautiful tree that has white flowers and pink buds in the spring, before the leaves come out, and the blue-green leaves change to yellow-red in the fall.
Marion Smith spent most of her 90 years at Robin Hill and I consider myself lucky to have known her. We frequently discussed the wonders of nature as we sat by the big window in the kitchen watching the bird feeders. I wish now that I had spent more time with her, but of course we always feel that way after we lose someone very special.
Marion left us in 2008 and her nephew, Douglas R. Pratt, is now the owner of Robin Hill. The Smith family has always welcomed visitors to the preserve and that has not changed with Doug. Anyone who respects this wonderful place is still welcomed to enjoy it whenever they like. They ask only that you park on the paved areas and leave everything as you find it. Many of the trees and plants are fragile — many are rare or exotic — so use good, common sense as you enjoy the area.
When is the best time to visit this special spot? Any time, since there is always something happening in the plant world with blooming, leaf color change and the like. My own visits are usually this time of the year, when the preserve's beautiful collection of rhododendrons and azaleas are in bloom. I'm sure that I'm missing something in the fall, but I know that with every visit I'm sure to find something new and interesting.
For more information on Robin Hill Nature Preserve go to www.robinhillpreserve.com, or better yet just go there and see this little jewel. If you miss the rhododendron display, mark it on the calendar for next year, and be assured that you will still enjoy the sights and the peacefulness on the day you do visit.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.