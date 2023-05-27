Last week I mentioned that I’m concerned about eagle nest failure in our area the past few years and my suspicion that a new predator may be one of the causes.
The fisher, a great roamer, has come west from the Adirondack and Catskill areas and its numbers seem to be increasing. In the southern zone of New York state there has been a brief trapping season for them for several years due to their growing population. Since the same is now true in Western New York, maybe it’s time the state authorized a season here too.
I personally have seen five fishers this spring around Orleans and Genesee counties and have fielded quite a few reports from folks in Niagara County. There have been a number of road kills, too. Hunters are getting pictures on their trail cameras and also spotting fishers while hunting. Some people have called me to ask what’s the animal making the loud screaming noises in the evening. That’s a fisher, folks.
The fisher, also called a fisher cat, is a black or dark brown, forest-dwelling member of the weasel and wolverine family. It looks like a marten or a mink except larger. The male (eight to 15 pounds) is about twice the size of the female (four to six pounds). A couple of neat features are very large paws with semi-retractable claws, and hind feet can be rotated 180 degrees, giving the fisher exceptional tree climbing ability. Fishers have been known to catch gray squirrels in tree canopy. They also den in tree cavities, usually very high up.
The fisher can be a very savage animal. It’s an opportunist that takes many animals and birds, will dine on carrion and will eat seeds and fruits when they’re available. In the Adirondacks the fisher’s food staple is snowshoe rabbit, squirrel and porcupine. Yes, porcupine — the fisher is the only animal that will take on a porkie and win. The fisher is so quick, it can get to the porkie’s head (where there are no quills) and slowly weaken the prey until it can be rolled over enough to provide a clear shot at its belly, which also is void of quills. I believe fishers could be a real danger to smaller dogs that are left out to “go,” especially in the evening.
Another neat feature of the fisher is its reproduction method. Fishers are solitary animals unless it’s mating season (the male doesn’t help with the raising of the young). Mating takes place in March and early April but there is delayed implantation and the actual birthing doesn’t take place until mid- February the following year.
The fur presently is worth between $30 and $40 but back in the early 1900s the fisher’s fur was worth up to $100. Because of this and heavy logging operations (habitat loss) the fisher became rare and eventually was only found in the Adirondack and Catskills.
The fisher has now learned to adapt to farm land and new food sources. It is getting a reputation for raiding chicken coops now and reportedly also likes to eat cats. (Maybe this isn’t a bad thing. Cats that roam uncontrollably are great destroyers of birds, rabbits and other small mammals, often killing just for the “sport” of it.)
Because the fisher is such a roamer, it covers a lot of territory and could be a real nuisance to nesting birds and small game such as squirrels, turkeys and rabbits. I know of one dyed-in-the wool squirrel hunter who hunted the same woods for many years and has seen the disappearance of squirrels there, but is now occasionally seeing a fisher. Huh.
My concern is the fisher may be the reason for an unusual number of eagle nesting failures in recent years. The state Department of Environmental Conservation, and the feds at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, are no longer putting predator guards on eagle nesting trees to protect them from raccoons.
Admittedly I’m not sure how well they would work on fishers, since they’re so good at climbing through tree tops. There is one nest on a local state Wildlife Management Area that has failed two years in a row now, and there is a predator guard on that tree. Has a fisher gone from tree canopy to tree canopy to get to that nest?
My hope is the State gets a handle on this newcomer before he gets to be a serious problem.
