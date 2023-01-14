Recently I’ve been passing along tips about feeding birds and mitigating some of the problems that come with that. Birds may be confused by windows and fly into them because the sky is reflected in the glass and they think they’re flying into open space. This often happens with the appearance of another problem, the sharp-shinned hawk or the slightly larger goshawk. These small hawks will home in on bird feeders and, with their extreme speed and maneuverability, will try to catch one of your birds. When a hawk arrives suddenly, the other birds scatter in a panic, and this is when the window crash occurs.
There is nothing you can do about the hawks, but you can do several things to protect the birds around your feeder.
First, hanging something near the window close to the feeder, that will move with a breeze, will help keep the birds from hitting the window. A compact disc hung from a string off your roof overhang will move with the slightest breeze and usually spook the birds away from the window. There are also wind spinners and twisters that can provide the same type of alert.
Second, if you haven’t thrown out that Christmas tree yet, put it on a stake near the bird feeder (but not close enough that a squirrel could use it as a ladder to the feeder). This will give the birds some cover if a hawk shows up. Some birds, such as the chickadee, like to take a seed and then take cover to break it open.
Do keep in mind, however, that any cover you provide could also be used by cats, as a place to hide or spring from. Don’t create cover too close to a feeder. A talk with your neighbor about their free ranging cat might help, too.
Another attraction you may want to install for the birds is a bird bath, not so much for baths but to provide water when everything is frozen. You can get a bird bath heater from your local feed store. My bird bath is composed of an old garbage can lid on a plastic barrel, with a big rock in it to keep it from getting knocked over and to hold the heater in place. The squirrels will like it too.
Grit (sand) is needed by birds to help grind up those seeds that they consume. A pan of sand near the feeder area is great, but it must be kept loose, so if it gets wet and freezes it needs to be thawed and dried.
• • •
I received quite a few calls during the fall asking where all the birds have gone. Well, up until the big snow storms, the landscape was open for birds to find their natural food — hibernating insects and remaining seeds on the weeds and trees — so they didn’t need our feeders. It could also be that a neighbor or two set up bird feeders and “your” birds are visiting them instead. Particular species may be down in their numbers, too; birds do go through up and down cycles. Be patient. When those winter storms hit, the birds will show up.
• • •
So, what do you do if a bird hits your window and gets knocked out? I usually go out and get the bird and check to see if it’s still breathing. If so, I will hold it in cupped hands for a while to warm it and see if it starts to recover. If it does and starts struggling to get away, let it go! If it’s alive but not recovering, you may want to call a wildlife rehabilitator for advice on what to do next.
If you live in Orleans, Genesee or western Monroe County, you can call 585-948-5182 on weekdays for recommendations. On weekends, and in other counties, it’s best to visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website, www.dec.ny.gov, and search for “wildlife rehabilitators”; that will take you to a page where you can select “Find a wildlife rehabilitator near you.”
Another option is to call Forest Ranger John Kennedy (Niagara and Erie counties) at 716-250-8051, or Ranger Dan Cordell (Orleans, Genesee and Monroe counties) at 585-768-8309. A third option is Wolcottsville Wildlife (Bob Humber) at 716-796-5771.
These options are all good for both animal and bird help.
• • •
Birds attracted to our feeders make for great entertainment during the winter, from the comfort of home, but there are responsibilities that come with the privilege. Do your part and you will enjoy observing the great outdoors up close and personal while helping the birds make it through some rough times.
