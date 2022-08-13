Silently paddling my canoe along the creek, I never saw him in the water near the bank. Suddenly a loud “slap!” on the water scared me so badly I almost tipped the canoe over. A beaver had been mostly submerged and was watching me. When I got too close, he sounded the warning to any other beavers in the area by slapping his flat, paddle-shaped tail hard on the creek’s surface.
The beaver is similar to the muskrat but he is much bigger and his tail is flat. He also likes to chew on larger vegetation such as trees. He is the largest rodent, averaging 35 to 45 pounds and sometimes weighing up to 60 pounds; record weights actually exceed 100 pounds. Like the muskrat, the beaver’s front feet are small and the hind feet are huge — up to 6 inches long and just as wide by the toenails. The beaver has a unique split toenail in each hind foot that is used as a comb for grooming. His big, flat tail is used to steer him through the water as well as sound an alarm.
The beaver’s brown, silky fur is about 2 inches long and is underlain with a soft, dense underfur, about 1 inch long, that protects his skin from the cold water. The beaver has a single lower body opening that serves as the urinary and bowel tract and covers the reproduction organs of both males and females. That opening also covers an oil gland (known as castors) that, with the use of those split toenails for grooming, keeps the beaver’s fur waterproof. The eyes have an extra eyelid that allows a beaver to see underwater but not get abrasive particles on the eyeballs. Beavers can stay submerged for 10 to 15 minutes and can travel a half-mile under water.
Beavers can live up to 12 years and they usually mate for life. They’re a family-oriented animal in that the parents allow their young from the previous year to remain with them while they’re raising this year’s young. Usually there are three to five kits in a litter and they take to the water readily, swimming usually the day after they are born.
A beavers’ lodge is built from many layers of sticks and tree branches, placed on a pond that is created through building of a dam across a creek or stream. This home can be up to 40 feet wide and 6 feet high. A chamber chewed out of the center serves as living quarters and has several tunnel entrances starting on the sides below water level. Mud is packed on the lodge to fuse things together and a vent hole is left near the peak. The living area consists of two parts: a level near the waterline where beavers shake off water before going into the second, higher nesting area.
Along rivers and lakes that have high banks, beavers will construct bank dens instead of lodges by digging tunnels under water to the higher bank area above the water level where they will carve out a nesting chamber.
Near both types of home they will build “feed piles” of fresh cut limbs that look like flattened small lodges, and after ice has formed in winter they can pull limbs from under the ice and take them back into the “house” to feed on.
Food preferred by beavers includes the bark from cottonwood, willow, aspen and dogwood trees. They do not eat the wood, only the bark. They can, however, chew through very large trees in order to drop them so they can get to the more tender bark on the branches. Beavers will even go inland quite a ways to drop trees, and carve out canals to haul the branches back to their ponds. Beavers like the roots, leaves and stems of many aquatic plants and will also feed on crops such as corn, apples, wheat, clover and potatoes.
“Bucky the Beaver” has the ability to really alter the habitat with his construction of dams and canals. When a beaver pond is created it provides habitat for other fur-bearers such as mink and muskrats, many marsh birds, ducks and fish. However, as the pond gets older and their food sources dwindle, beavers move on and many of the better habitats are lost. On the downside, they can damage property by cutting trees, flooding large areas of farm land and plugging culverts, which causes flooding and erosion of roads. In recent years, beavers’ plugging of the water control structures at the Tonawanda and Oak Orchard Wildlife Management areas has caused big headaches for state Department of Environmental Conservation personnel.
The beaver’s fur was very valuable at one time, which was the cause of their massive decline in the early 19th century, but in the past four decades or so their value fell to about $20 to $30. The hides are stretched out in a circle to dry and the size, for fur grading, is the combination of the length and width in inches. A medium beaver is about 40 inches and a large one is about 55 inches. One measuring 70 inches or more is known as a blanket. Back in the 1800s beaver pelts were used to make hats; the long fur was sheared off and the short underfur remained.
• • •
Attention, nature lovers: Live wildlife will be on display Sunday at the Kenan Center in Lockport as a local fine art and photography exhibit gets underway. Peter Lotz from Sky Hunters will have on hand a live golden eagle and several other raptors, for a 3 p.m. flying demo. It’s a free event; don’t miss it!
