They are big white birds and there are three different species of them.
The trumpeter swan is the largest. Males weigh in around 25 pounds, and females around 21 pounds; and all have a wing span between 6 feet and 8 feet.
The mute swan, which was introduced to this country from Europe, is slightly smaller than the trumpeter swan and can be distinguished from the latter by its orange bill and the usual “S” curved neck (the trumpeter carries its neck in a straight upright position). The “pond” in Lyndonville has a pair of mute swans that raise a family there every year.
The mute swan population in New York has increased tremendously in recent years, and mute swans have become a serious threat to other waterfowl and even humans with their aggressive behavior when nesting. They are beautiful birds that the public loves to see, and that is why the state Department of Environmental Conservation is having so much trouble getting rid of them. A study of mute swan population sizes in the Lower Great Lakes from 1971 to 2000 found their numbers were doubling every seven to eight years. Studies also show that mute swans severely reduce densities of submerged vegetation that other waterfowl depend on.
The third swan that is sometimes seen in this area, especially in the spring, is the tundra swan (also referred to as the “whistling swan” due to the noise its wings make while flying). This bird looks just like the trumpeter swan but is smaller (average weight 15 pounds and about a six-foot wing span) and usually has a small yellow spot between each eye and the base of its bill. Its call often sounds like a mellow “hoo-ho-hoo” whereas the trumpeter’s call is a loud, resounding trumpet-type burgle. The mute swan has a muffled type burgle call and does some hissing and snorting.
The tundra swan breeds in the Arctic and migrates south into the U.S. to winter, mostly in the west to midwest, but we see some here in the east as they migrate to the mid-Atlantic coast area. There are often some seen in the Alabama Swamp during that spring migration, and I observed some here recently hanging out with a local family of trumpeter swans.
The trumpeter swan population was drastically reduced in the early history of this country, but a group of them in Alaska has been expanding and at present they are in the Pacific area, the Rocky Mountain area and the U.S. interior (mid-western area), Ontario and now parts of New York state. Back in 1982, a restoration project was started in Ontario, where they were hatched from the eggs of wild birds and were eventually wing tagged (with yellow plastic tags and large enough numbers and letters to read at a distance) so tabs could be kept on them and their locations after they were released. The pair nesting in the Alabama Swamp for the past three years are from this project (the male is wing tagged K93). Their past offspring have also returned to this area and eventually I think we will see more nesting. This year they have four surviving offspring.
On one of my recent November photo shoots involving the trumpeter swan family, a tundra swan family joined them, along with some other trumpeters. In one of the photos I can see a trumpeter with yellow wing tags. Also, I know, at one point another small group of tundra swans was spotted in the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area.
Here’s a brief story. Back in the early 2000s a doctor from Virginia had a dream of starting a migration route with trumpeter swans from the Alabama Swamp to his location in Virginia. This was to be done similar to the movie “Fly Away Home” (remember the ultra light planes, the Canada geese and the Canadian scientist?). The idea was to “lead” the birds on a migration route that they would follow every year. The project went on for two years and I was quite involved with it. It failed due to various reasons, but those two years were awesome for me as I got to handle and photograph the swans. It gave me a real appreciation for those huge white birds as they “locked” on to the wings of the ultralights and followed the pilots wherever they went. You can’t imagine the size and beauty of these swans until you get up close! Thus my high attraction to them to this day.
Look for this local family of trumpeter swans next spring when they return for hopefully another successful nesting season.
As for the mutes? We need to get them under control soon.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
