After quite a drought period we finally got some decent rain in July. It brought the right conditions for farmers and their crops began to take off. Corn fields were noticeably affected as the corn started reaching for the sky. However, the rain brought on some other things, too.
There’s a low spot in part of my woods (actually the start of Fish Creek) and in the spring it is flooded. The wood ducks spend a lot of time there and I have a photo blind set up to capture images of these beautiful ducks. A big old ash tree came down, just missing the blind, before the ducks returned this spring, but the dead tree served as a nice perching log for me as I sought to catch the ducks. As summer proceeded that spot eventually dried up and I thought about getting down there and cutting up that tree for firewood. But I was having too much fun with my camera so I never got around to it. Now I wish I had, as that area has been flooded ever since we started getting gully washers. Of course it will dry up again, and I will have to tackle that task.
It was after those first big downpours that I noticed a big influx of mosquitoes while I worked outside. In fact there were so many that I had clouds of them following me around. They seemed to be smaller and didn’t make as loud a buzzing sound. When they bit, I really noticed it, and what I noticed more was the bitten area itched and swelled up much more than usual. One night a bunch must have been on me when I went inside the house and that night they drove me nuts as I tried to sleep. After that, I applied insect repellent any time I went outdoors, something I normally don’t bother with.
This past week I spent a good bit of time outside trying to “freeze” the wings of hummingbirds and catch them working my large cardinal flower bed. The mosquitoes weren’t as plentiful as earlier but I still used repellent. As I sat behind the tripod and camera a few of these “new guys” (at least to me) checked me out with little luck, but they were landing on the camera and lens. This gave me a good opportunity to check them out closely. Yes, they were smaller than the regular “biters” and had what appeared to be a white and black segmented body. I later looked ‘em up on the internet and found that they’re Asian tiger mosquitoes, also known as forest mosquitoes. My wood duck water hole and all that rain apparently gave them a great breeding period.
It seems this tropical forest mosquito from Southeast Asia started showing up in the U.S. South about the mid 1980s (again from imports) and has since spread northward, learning to adapt and survive our winters.
Besides its annoying bite and persistent harassment of humans, the forest mosquito is known to transmit pathogens and viruses such as yellow fever and West Nile virus — which is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to humans and other animals (birds and horses are often the victims of this virus). In humans, WNV may cause mild illness but may also cause inflammation of the brain or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord). In severe cases in humans, especially people over the age of 50, more serious conditions can develop and may even cause death.
The best way to avoid any issues with this mosquito, or any other type of insect pest, is to keep legs, arms and head covered and use a good insect repellent spray like Deep Woods Off on those covers. For those of us who spend a lot of time in the great outdoors, Sawyer’s Insect repellent with permethrin is a better deal. It’s sprayed on clothing, not skin, and it’s said to last through several washings and six weeks. It’s effective protection from mosquitoes, ticks (think Lyme disease) and chiggers. As I’ve noted previously, I set aside one set of pants and shirt that I have treated with Sawyer’s and wear them when I know I’m going into a situation where I’m likely to make contact with these nasty creatures.
So, if you think the mosquitoes were worse than normal recently, maybe you are dealing with this new “tiger”. No need to abandon your adventures in the great outdoors, though, just be aware of the dangers and take precautions out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.