Last week I spent several days photographing a pair of ospreys near their nest, which contained two chicks that were about ready to leave. One morning as I was headed into that area, I spotted 14 or so black-crowned night herons in a grove of trees alongside a marsh. Several mornings later, I made the trip in a bit earlier hoping to stop by that spot and get some pictures of this neat little heron, which is basically a night character, before heading to the ospreys. There have not been a lot of opportunities to photograph night herons, so I hoped to get some good shots.
Well, those herons cooperated very nicely and several flew up in the tree near me. A few gave some nice poses as they preened their feathers before heading out to what I suppose was their roosting area for the day. About the time they left, the lighting was getting good in the osprey area, so I took off to get some shots of these birds, hopefully carrying a fish to the nest for their young. It turned out to be a great morning for photographing both species.
The black-crowned night heron is a small, light gray bird with a neatly defined black back and crown. With a stocky body, short legs and a short neck, it does not look like the typical other, larger herons (the great blue heron and the white great egret). It is larger than the green heron, which has more of a solid reddish-gray color and a more pointed bill. Two long, slim, white plumes hang down from the top of the night heron’s head and trail down over the back of its neck. Its bill is short, stocky and all black. The other neat feature about this bird is its red eyes, which are very noticeable.
Night herons are about 22 to 26 inches in length and weigh between 26 and 35 ounces. When they fly, they fold their necks back into their shoulders, which makes them look like they have no neck.
Immature birds are quite different, with a basic brown body, large white spots on their wings and blurry streaks on the underparts. Their bills are yellow and black and they don’t have those red eyes yet.
The thing I noticed most about them, besides their red eyes and those two white head feathers, were their big, ugly feet, which of course gives them great ability to walk around in soupy marshes and mudflats. The legs are yellow and the feet look way out of proportion to the rest of the bird.
This heron gets its name from its black crown and also its habit of foraging in the evening and at night. This habit may have evolved in order to avoid competition from other bird species. Night herons eat small fish, leeches, earthworms, mussels, crayfish, frogs, aquatic and terrestrial insects, snakes, small rodents and birds, eggs and even carrion.
Night herons often spend their days perched in trees, concealed among the foliage, and are not often seen. I suspect the ones I came across were feeding in that flooded dead tree area and were getting ready to head out and roost some other place for the day. Anyway, I got a great opportunity not only to photograph them but to observe them and some of their habits.
They stand still either at the edge of water or in shallows and wait to ambush their prey. They may attract fish by dipping their bill into the water and vibrating it rapidly, creating a disturbance in the water that mimics motions made by some aquatic insects, which attracts the fish. Once they have caught the prey, they shake their head rapidly, much like a dog, until the prey is stunned or killed, before attempting to swallow it whole.
These herons tend to hunt on their own but will nest together in colonies. The nests are built of sticks in a tree but they will nest on the ground on islands or floating beds of aquatic vegetation, which gives them protection from predators. They do not become sexually mature until about three years old. The male will start building a nest and after finding a mate will continue to bring building material, but the female takes over the building duties.
Both adults take turns incubating the three to eight eggs and care for the chicks, which leave the nest after about a month. The chicks will not be able to fly for another couple of weeks and so they walk through the vegetation, joining up with their flock at night when it comes down from the colony to hunt.
Your chances of observing a black-crowned night heron may be low, but if you do, and get a close look like I did, you will be amazed by its features.
