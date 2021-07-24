We have had some super hot, dry weather and, recently, some super wet weather, but wildlife continues on with its seasonal cycles. I can’t imagine the problems wildlife has with the long downpours of late, but they survive without the shelters that we humans have, or the food supply that’s readily available in our refrigerators. Wildlife is truly amazing when you think about it.
For starters, nesting eagles in the area have had some problems this year, but those that were successful have the kids out and about with them, teaching them the tricks of survival.
The most accessible, observable eagle nest at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge was lost in one of the great windstorms this year and of course the nesting cycle ended for them. Another nearby nest never produced and I’m not too sure why after the adults spent a lot of time working on the nest and were incubating. I suspect one of two things happened: a raccoon got up in the nest and destroyed it (the refuge staff no longer put up predator guards on the eagle nesting trees) or was there was too much harassment from folks going back to this nest even though the area was closed off to the public. I often go by the parking lot there and see folks walking out of the restricted area. A third nest at the refuge was not used at all this year and there’s another one way back in that I do not keep track of any more. The nest that can be seen from the Cayuga Pool Overlook produced two eaglets this year.
Over on the state-run Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area, a nest that was successful for many years never developed this year. This area has seen, over the past few years, the loss of young eagles to windstorms as well as an incubation failure one year. It is possible the eagles have moved to another area that we just haven’t discovered yet, or something happened to one of the adults. Another nest in the same general area is almost impossible to observe because of the distance and tree blockage, but my last observation, before the leaves came out, revealed they were incubating.
On the state-run Tonawanda WMA, one eaglet was produced and fledged.
Among the eagle nests that I keep track of, nests off the refuge areas — on private land — did a little better. One in the Medina area produced two eaglets. Another up by Lake Ontario was a failure last year, because the predator guard on the tree got partly ripped away by wind and I suspect a ‘coon finished it off. This year the eagles moved down the hedgerow a ways, built a new nest and produced one eaglet.
Two new nests on private land by the lake produced one eaglet each and I have high hopes for them in the future, since the landowners in both cases are keeping the nests protected from “sight seers” and photographers, and we have plans to put predator guards on them before the next nesting season.
Eagles in New York state are faring well now, having increased from only one nesting pair back in 1976 to about 500 now after an extreme effort at restoration by both Department of Environmental Conservation personnel and volunteers.
• • •
The geese look like they had a successful year, as always! To be honest, I think these resident geese are getting out of control population-wise. There is an early September hunting season for them but these long-living birds are smarter than regular migrating geese; they have been around a long time, have seen it all locally and know the “safe” places.
These geese lose their flight feathers in June, so they are grounded for awhile and keep a low profile. They are now getting those flight feathers back and last week I saw a flock of about 20 birds in the air.
• • •
The osprey is another local comeback success story. They too were absent from this area for the same reason the eagles were absent: DDT poisoning. Again the DEC and volunteers stepped up and now the osprey is a fairly common bird again. Its success seems assured this year but several previously used nests were abandoned, again because of human harassment.
Life can be rough for these birds during nesting season and folks need to realize they don’t welcome contact with nature lovers or photographers. Please keep your distance from them. There is plenty of flora and other wildlife out there for those who want to enjoy nature’s beauty without pestering the birds.
• • •
And finally, a reminder: Keep those hummingbird feeders cleaned and refreshed every five days or so; even though the hummingbirds may still use them, dirty feeders could cause harm as the liquid food turns rancid. The young are out and about now so they will be emptying the feeders more quickly (as well as increasing our viewing pleasure). They give us much enjoyment, so don’t get lazy about feeder maintenance.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
