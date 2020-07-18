We sure have been having some record-breaking heat, haven't we? It makes us tired, weak and sometimes sick, so we have to take precautions. Same with the birds we attract to our homes with feeders.
I always preach cleaning your hummingbird feeders regularly and changing the fluid every four or five days as it can get rancid in the summer temperatures. With the heat wave that we have been experiencing, I have been changing mine every three or four days. Not much is wasted as they are only filled enough to last that time period.
You say “mine haven't been changed in one and a half weeks and they still come to them” but do you know how many hummers you have made sick or possibly killed? Your hummer numbers seem about the same, but are they the same birds — or new ones that showed up in the void made by the loss of some of your regular customers?
Recently I have noticed a new (to me) grape jelly feeder for orioles. It allows you to screw a whole jar of grape jelly into it and it is then hung upside down like a hummingbird feeder. Sounds great, huh? Well, read the instructions on the jar of grape jelly: “Keep refrigerated after opening.” Hmm, it must get bad if left out on the counter all the time. I know you wouldn't eat from that jar if it was left out, since it doesn't take long for some pretty ugly stuff to start growing in it, so why would you hang a jar of it out for the orioles that give you so much pleasure with their bright colors?
The better choice would be to use those feeders that have small glass cups in them that only hold a few days' supply. I use homemade feeders crafted from a 12-inch square of board, with a hole drilled in the center big enough to hold one of those small plastic cups that fruit cocktail comes in. I drill a hole in each corner of the board, tie fine wire or string to each corner and gather the wires about a foot up, making a loop to hang it. It's easy to remove the cup, clean and refill it. I do the same with this feeder as the hummingbird feeders, clean and refill it frequently.
Here is a tip to keep your hummingbirds happy: Have more than one feeder so birds are not fighting each other (and using up important energy) to feed. I have six hummingbird feeders around my house — two by the windows on the south side, two on the west side and two on the east side. Male hummingbirds do not help with the raising of the young, so after mating season they just hang around near a feeder and drive others from it. When the feeders are spread out they can't dominate them all. I enjoy them more, too, as I can see four of them from my recliner in the living room, one from the kitchen window and one from the bathroom window.
Here's another tip: Hang those feeders (both hummer and oriole) in a shady spot. My house has about a four-foot roof overhang on the first floor, so I place large screw-in hooks under it, close to the windows. Very little sun on the feeders makes the food last longer. I place a large wire loop on each feeder and hang it with a pole that has a hook end. My east side overhang is too high to reach with that pole, so, still using those screw-in hooks under the overhang, I run strong nylon cord up over a hook and back down to ground level, hang a feeder on a loop on one end of the cord, use the other end of the cord to pull the feeder up to the overhang, then tie the pull-up end to an anchor.
Want another good tip? Ants can be a problem for both hummer and oriole feeders, but those small plastic fruit cups come to the rescue again. Drill a small hole in the bottom of the cup, push a 10-inch piece of wire through that hole, then put a hook on the bottom end and a loop on the other above the cup. Use a silicone-type glue like Shoe Goop to seal the area around the wire so the water you later put in it stays put. Hang this cup from your feeder hanger, fill with water and then hang your feeder to the bottom hook. You now have a moat that prevents the ants from getting to the feeder. Just make sure you keep that moat full of water.
One more tip: Make sure seed feeders are kept clean and mold has not developed in the bottom of them.
Birds around the feeders give us a lot of pleasure, so let's make sure we do right by them and keep the feeders clean and filled with fresh food.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.