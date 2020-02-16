This column usually contains information about nature but this one is about a man who after working for 42 years as a supervisor and engineer designer at the General Motors Harrison plant in Lockport has spent all his retirement time at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge and two state Wildlife Management Areas volunteering to help nature.
His name is Carl Zenger and he is from Lockport and I believe he has more time “on the job” than anyone who works at the refuge. So what does he do? Well, for starters, he maintains and monitors a huge number of bluebird and tree swallow nesting boxes on INWR and the Department of Environmental Conservation's Tonawanda and Oak Orchard Wildlife Management areas. When you see these nesting boxes, know that Carl is the guy who is responsible for them. This work includes the banding of these birds before they leave the boxes, a major task that he has done since 1997.
Bluebirds and tree swallows aren't the only birds he helps. In 2001, there was only a handful of purple martins in those areas and so Carl started a purple martin restoration project which has led to a 75% increase of these birds locally in the past nine years. Keeping these “apartment” style martin houses is a major project. After they're built and put up on tall poles, they have to be constantly monitored to remove unwanted species like house sparrows and starlings. This is a difficult task, but Carl came up with a better plan and less dangerous than using a ladder to reach these houses. His method? A pulley system and winch. This also aids in the banding of the fledglings before they leave, which helps support much information on how the birds are doing in the future.
But wait, Carl hasn't stopped there. The American kestrel, also called a sparrow hawk, has been in trouble. As with other cavity nesting birds, finding places for nesting has been difficult, since non-native species like the starling take all the natural nesting spots. So Carl built wood duck-type boxes with the proper-diameter entrance hole, put them up on poles with the same pulley and winch system he uses on the martin houses and thus manages to evict the undesirables.
Carl also builds bat and butterfly houses and, until recently, he was very involved with maintaining the wood duck nesting boxes. For the INWR's spring nature event, he builds nesting boxes in advance for kids to take home, often helping them put together his “nesting box kits.”
When Carl isn't busy with the nesting boxes and banding, he has mowed approximately 3,800 acres over the years in order to maintain habitat for ground nesting birds, pollinators, mammals and native plant species.
He also helps promote the refuge and wildlife management areas, by teaching about the marvel of nature and recruiting others to get involved with bird-related projects. Carl even developed an educational program called Take-a-Kid-Along, allowing children to participate and learn in a one-on-one situation about bird banding, bird identification and marsh habitat exploration.
So, on February 1, a surprise appreciation event was held for Carl at INWR headquarters, shining light on his service to the refuge and nature. Before a crowd of visitors, other volunteers and staff he was awarded a beautiful plaque and a very special 35,000 hour volunteer pin that is a first for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Always with a smile and a lot of ambition, we honor you, Carl, for all you have done.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.