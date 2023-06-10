A recent photo adventure took me to the area of a new eagle nest. Although the nest is not too far off a seasonal road, it cannot be seen now that the leaves are out. Before the leaves emerged I was able to see two eaglets in the nest. Upon a recent visit I parked several hundred yards away and waited for some time to see whether I could spot an adult eagle flying around or perched near by. No luck.
I was concerned that something had gone wrong and the nesting season was lost. Perhaps a raccoon, or a fisher, had gotten up in the nest tree and ate the eaglets. You’d think an eagle could drive away either of those predators, but you must keep in mind that both do a lot of their dirty work at night, when the eagle would be helpless to defend the nest.
Last week I made another trip to that area, again in search of an adult eagle. Lo and behold, I saw one fly by and land near the nest area, not too far from the roadway. As always, I remained in my vehicle and approached the perched bird very slowly. I got some pictures as I inched forward, taking short breaks and being careful not to make any quick movements inside my vehicle. Over the course of about a half-hour, the eagle got used to me, and allowed me to get within 50 yards.
I sat there taking pictures and admiring our national bird for about 15 minutes until the eagle flew off, presumably to hunt. No matter how many times I get the opportunity, it’s always amazing, watching this majestic bird at a close distance. In this case I also got a much hoped for sign that those eaglets were probably OK.
Several days later I returned to confirm this was so, but I didn’t see an adult and started to worry again. I moved on after awhile, to work an area where I had seen a great blue heron fishing regularly. After about an hour with that bird, I captured some images of him catching a bluegill fish, and decided to go back to the eagle nest. Joy! Joy! I spotted an adult eagle perched in the same tree as a few days earlier, and managed — slowly — to get within 50 yards.
As the eagle surveyed the area and I snapped pictures, some grackles began to harass her, perching nearby and diving at her. She screamed and ducked as they repeatedly dove at her, and eventually flew off to another tree that was mostly covered with leaves, which sort of hid her from those pesky blackbirds. The tree was along the seasonal road, so I started another slow approach, and again was allowed to get within 50 yards, which gave me a fairly clear shot of her hidden in the leaves. I slowly left the area with her probably wondering what I was all about.
A couple of days after that I returned and found an adult eagle in one of its favorite trees. Again the blackbirds showed up and started their harassment. The eagle put up with it for awhile, then headed down the road to that other tree. I had to get closer this time as the eagle was perched near the top of the tree and was hidden by leaves. The tree was only 14 yards away and the bird was about 70 feet up in the tree, almost directly above me. I had to just about slide under my dash to get the right angle for some photos. So there the eagle sat, eyeballing her surroundings, while I took photos and wondered whether I’d be able to get back into a normal sitting position.
By the way, this eagle must have been the other one’s mate as it had a band on its leg (the other didn’t). There sure were some great adventures with these eagles and everything looked OK.
• • •
While traveling the Alabama Swamps the past few days I saw a lot of snapping turtles either crossing a roadway or laying eggs on the gravel edge. I was surprised at the numbers I saw (18 in less than a 1-mile stretch of road one morning). Back in 2006 the state declared this turtle the state reptile without any real input from residents. Up until that time snapping turtles were not protected and only a few folks trapped them for food, which helped to keep them under control. Now, with a very specific season, small daily and seasonal limits and very limited methods of taking (and some unsafe methods, I will add), their population has exploded. That’s bad news, because they eat a lot of baby ducks, geese and swans while swimming over them in water.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is now promoting the saving of these “baby eaters” when they are along public roadways. I say, don’t do it! The snapping turtle is very quick to snap out at a “helper” and it has a much longer neck reach than most folks realize. If you have never handled a snapping turtle don’t attempt it. Don’t put yourself at danger of being bitten — or hit by another vehicle coming down the road.
