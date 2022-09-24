Large deer antlers drive a lot of hunters. The quest for a trophy buck with large antlers sometimes is so enthusiastic that certain hunters may engage in illegal activities. Family relationships have also been known to become strained in a hunter’s desire to collect a trophy buck.
Most hunters are just happy to be able to get an antlered deer but are always hoping for that “big one” to come by. In reality, any deer, even a doe, is a trophy, especially if taken with a bow.
Why do some bucks have larger antlers than others? Well, a healthy environment that provides quality food for the deer is very important. Protein and minerals are first used by a deer’s body to grow a strong skeleton and then any leftovers are used to grow those antlers. If the food is of poor quality or lacking in supply the antlers will just not reach their full potential.
Another important factor is good genes that help determine the number of points, the size and the shape of the rack. The bucks with the best genes have the bigger antlers and stronger bodies, so they become the top breeders and pass those good genes on to the next generation. This of course leads to a stronger and healthier population.
The third and probably most important factor in a buck having a big rack is age. A buck usually doesn’t get his best rack until he reaches 4-1/2 years of age. Thus if he is harvested before this age he hasn’t reached his full potential yet.
The highest percentage of bucks harvested each year are usually about 1-1/2 years old; the next highest percentage are about 2-1/2 years old. Three-and-a-half year old bucks are few and far between and bucks older than that are a rarity. The older bucks usually have the larger racks, but because they have survived they’re the best at avoiding hunters. That’s why they’re rare in the annual deer harvest. Many of them become completely nocturnal and are almost impossible to hunt.
• • •
Deer antlers are amazing structures. They grow in summertime and are some of the fastest-growing tissues known to man.
Growth starts from two pedicles on a buck’s frontal skull plate. At 5 to 6 months of age these pedicles are about three-quarters of an inch long and have raised the skin up above them. At this stage the male deer is known as a “button” buck — a sub-teenager but still a fawn.
The following spring, in late March or early April, a growth hormone causes a growth of blood vessels beneath the skin on the pedicles. This skin covering the growing antlers is called velvet because that is what it looks like. The antlers grow like twigs on a tree, adding new growth from the base. The blood vessels in the soft antlers carry and deposit minerals throughout the antler. As the blood flow diminishes back through the antler, in late summer, the base begins to harden and cuts off the upward flow of blood, thus stopping the growth of the antlers.
By the end of August / early September the buck sheds the velvet from his hardened antlers, often by rubbing them on small, resilient saplings and bushes. The buck is ready to breed at this time but the rutting season doesn’t start until the third or fourth week of October. During this time the antlers are used to show dominance and fight other bucks for breeding rights.
After the mating season is over, usually around the second or third week of December, the buck’s testosterone levels drop off. This causes a layer of special cells to form at the base of the antlers, which weakens the connection on the pedicles, eventually causing the antlers to fall off.
The next spring the whole process starts over, and each year, if food quality is good, then the antlers will grow larger and thicker and sometimes grow more points. By the age of 5-1/2 a buck has generally reached the peak of his antler growth; his antlers will be similar for a few years and then they will start to decline in size and mass.
• • •
So, even though most bucks taken every year are younger animals, there is always the thought in the back of every hunter’s mind that the old trophy buck with the big rack may walk by. This is the “drive” that causes a deer hunter to eagerly await the beginning of deer season.
The local deer population is high now and there are some deer prone diseases coming our way, so the state Department of Environmental Conservation has been trying various methods of reducing the herd size. One method is with nuisance permits that allow farmers and large landowners to take extra deer. Another is more liberal seasons and methods such as the newer, early September antler-less season and the late seasons after the regular hunting season.
Deer provide a lot of entertainment for us but they are also beginning to cause serious problems that need to be addressed.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585- 798-4022 or woodduck2020@ yahoo.com.
