This time of the year can be pretty slow, especially for senior citizens who no longer enjoy playing in the snow or even going out of the house because of the cold. Lack of much wildlife activity keeps me indoors more too with my camera. Heaven knows we can’t count on any entertainment from the VC anymore (it used to be called TV but I now call it a visual catalog). So, why not have the entertainment come to you by putting out a bird feeder? A lot of folks do that and end up amazed by all the activity that presents itself.
There is quite a variety of birds that will show up for your free handouts and each is unique. One of my favorites is the chickadee with its white, black and gray coat, a trusting soul that actually seems tame as it often jumps onto the feeder before it’s even hung after refilling. In fact, when the weather is good and I have the time, I have sat near the feeder area after taking it down, held out a hand full of sunflower seeds and had chickadees land on my hand to take the food! They are cute and very quick, often just grabbing a seed and flying away to eat in nearby cover.
I get a lot of gold finches that are not too colorful during the winter; the males turn a brilliant yellow with black trim in the spring. They usually show up in small flocks and you do pay for their entertainment with the large number of seeds they consume.
Another favorite in the male cardinal with his brilliant red feathers and tall head crest, which extends a lot when he is excited. The female has a crest too, but her plumage has just a touch of red. Cardinals love sunflower seeds and sit right at the feeder cracking them open one after another. They are usually very early and late feeders, which sometimes is their downfall as any screech owl nearby starts getting active during the fading light. On occasion I find cardinal feather in some of my wood duck boxes that the cardinals use for winter shelter and nesting.
The red-bellied woodpecker is another colorful visitor, with his red capped head and speckled black and white plumage (his red belly is low and faint, making it hard to see). He is not often seen so it is a real treat when he shows up.
Another colorful frequent visitor is the blue jay with his bright blue, white and black coat and head crest. He is pleasing to the eye but “steals” a lot of seeds, which he hauls off to hide in crevices in trees for future use. At the feeder the blue jay is intimating and scares off other birds.
This year I seem to be getting a lot of juncos, another small, dark gray bird with a white belly. The tufted titmouse, with his gray body, dirty white chest, orange flanks and crested head, is a frequent visitor too.
House finches are common at the feeder and occasionally I see a purple finch.
I’m lucky and do not get any of the non-native house sparrows, which are bad birds in that they will drive other birds away, destroy other birds’ nests and even kill nestlings and incubating females such as bluebirds. The house sparrow is reddish brown on the back with light gray underparts and a black breast, throat and beak.
Starlings, another non-native bird that is robin-sized with a narrow pointed beak and black coat, also is an undesirable species. If you live in town or near a farm you will get them. (Hint: starlings and house sparrows are not protected.)
Of course several varieties of woodpecker are showing up at our feeders, the hairy and the almost identical but smaller downy. Mourning doves are quite common around feeders and occasionally a flicker shows up.
You may also find house or purple finches at you feeders also and maybe a pine siskin and a variety of native sparrows.
Rarer birds like the red-headed woodpecker, the huge pileated woodpecker and evening grosbeak, are far and few between but their presence at the feeder really is a special treat.
You may even have a sharp-shinned hawk or the rarer goshawk visiting your feeder, not to get seeds but to get the birds that feed there. They are protected but sometimes scaring them off repeatedly may discourage them.
If you want to be prepared to identify the birds at your feeder, get yourself a good bird identifying book. I recommend Sibley’s Guide to Birds.
Bird watching from the comfort of your home in winter is much better than trying to find something good on VC.
Tune in next week and learn a little more about bird feeders and those pesky squirrels and deer.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
