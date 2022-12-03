Gun deer season is going into its last week and the deer have pretty much figured out what is going on. The season ends on Dec. 11 and then there’s a late bow season from Dec. 12 through Dec. 20, and another from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. Muzzle loading season runs concurrent with late bow season.
Hunters did get some snow, briefly, to help them find where the deer were hiding, but then the snow melted and rain and high winds came in. Wind makes the deer nervous because it hinders their hearing, and human scent becomes more scattered. However, they are smart creatures and adapt to conditions, that is, they learn to be active only at night and lay low in out-of-the-way places during the day.
During bow season and the early part of gun season, bucks are on the move looking for does to breed. This puts them in more danger from hunters and drives them into less familiar areas. That’s a good thing for hunters but bad for vehicle drivers. The rut, or breeding season, is soon dampened by hunters and a lot of activity goes nocturnal, making it harder for hunters and drivers.
I haven’t hunted deer in about five years due mostly to physical problems. However, as always, I’m out and about with my camera most mornings and evenings. This gives me the opportunity to see deer hunting from another perspective and there’s a lot that I have noticed.
As I mentioned, deer become wise to hunters very quickly. On many occasions I see them coming out of an area and crossing the road where hunters went in. The other day as I sat in my vehicle on the side of the road, waiting for a pair of bald eagles to move through, a vehicle pulled off and ahead of me about 350 yards away. The driver slowly put on his hunting apparel and gathered his equipment, then headed into the thick brush field. There were several other vehicles past his, maybe another 200 yards, but I don’t know what side of the road they were hunting. About 10 minutes after this hunter in front of me headed into “deer country” a buck came tearing out from that side and crossed right in front of his vehicle. Five minutes later a doe ran out from the same place and did the same thing. There was no shooting, so I presume the hunter never saw them. I cannot tell you how many times I have witnessed this behavior!
The bigger bucks of course are more cautious, and when I see them they are sneaking from one thick cover to another, being careful not to expose themselves for too long. I have also seen them just hunker down, no panicking, and let hunters pass right by them. The older bucks are smart when they are out of their normal home range — they keep their eyes on the doe they are “dating,” whose home range they are in, knowing she sees the dangers there better than them.
I also see things that I can’t laugh at. One thing I noticed a lot recently are the idiots who don’t park their vehicles fully off the road when they head into the woods. Unbelievably it is usually the guy with the big four wheel drive truck with big, aggressive tires that could move right into the field with no trouble. So here his truck sits with the driver-side wheels still on pavement, causing problems and dangers for the operators of snow plows and other vehicles. A recent discussion with some state troopers and a conservation officer brought out the idea that they are going to start writing up these idiots.
Another negative I see out there are hunters who hunt too close to homes. There is a state law that says you have to be 500 feet (167 yards) from a dwelling when discharging a firearm. A friend has had problems with some individuals sitting just at that distance from his house. The startling sound of a firearm going off suddenly at this distance can be a real heart jerker. Again, other hunters are made to look bad. With all the gun control nonsense and publicized shootings of late, a gun going off near one’s home can be frightening. So why not just get farther away?
Deer are great survivors and I believe they are getting smarter. Their population has exploded and we need hunters to keep their numbers in control. In high numbers, deer are in great danger of some deadly diseases, and they become a problem to both farmers and homeowners. Deer hunters play a very important part in deer management but hunters also need to present a good image to the public. We need to do the right things to stay in favor with the larger public that may not hunt.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
