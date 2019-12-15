Last week we talked about setting up a bird feeding station next to your home so you can enjoy observing our winter birds and at the same time help them out during adverse winter weather. Putting the feeder on a pole with that all-important predator guard, to keep those pesky squirrels at bay, and filling the feeder with black oil sunflower seeds versus those cheap “bird seed” mixes was the main idea.
Another item that can be hung from that pole is suet. Woodpeckers, chickadees and nuthatches especially love suet. You can buy suet cakes at feed or pet stores, or maybe you know a butcher and can get him to save the trimmings from meat processing for you. To dispense suet, build a narrow cage from 3/4-inch or 1-inch wire mesh, or place the suet in plastic netting (like the stuff that holds onions or a turkey) and hang that from the feeder pole.
Whole peanuts are another favorite of many birds, especially blue jays, chickadees, woodpeckers and nuthatches, but what do you put them in? A variety of feeders have bigger openings for the birds to pull whole peanuts through. Hang one on your feeder pole with your regular feeder and suet holder.
I buy roasted, unsalted peanuts in five-pound bags. You can buy bigger bags of raw peanuts at some feed stores, but I prefer the five-pound bags in plastic, as they stay fresh until you open the bag. Besides, I may want to eat a few, too!
• • •
Some bluebirds will stick around for the winter if they find food. During the fall and winter they eat the berries of dogwood, red cedar, hack-berry sumac, wild grape, poison ivy (I knew it was good for something!) and, of course, insects if they can find them. At the feeder they will go after sunflower hearts, suet, softened fruits and cornmeal muffins, but the best bluebird feed is the mealworm. Mealworms are the larval stage of darkling beetles and can be purchased at some bait shops, bird supply stores or pet stores. Make sure you have bluebirds around before investing in mealworms, because the other birds will suck them up quickly.
The way to offer mealworms is in a shallow metal or glass bowl with smooth sides so the little guys can’t climb out. There is a feeder just for this purpose that also has an overhead cover. Keep your supply in a container with a lid that has breather holes drilled in the cover and cornmeal bedding with a piece of apple or potato in it for moisture. Keep the container in the refrigerator to keep the worms from moving into the adult beetle stage.
Another alternative is dried mealworms, but the birds may ignore these lifeless things, so you may have to re-hydrate them with a bit of water or vegetable oil and mix in some berries to make them more attractive.
Whichever you use for the bluebirds, keep in mind that the other birds love them too — and if you don’t have bluebirds around now, the other birds will eat you out of house and home before the bluebirds find them.
• • •
Now back to those squirrels. You definitely will need a predator guard on that feeder pole and the pole needs to be away from anything the squirrel can jump from to get to the feeder. However, squirrels can be fun to watch, too, so we need to have something for them to do without jeopardizing the bird feeders.
Squirrels will often find enough on the ground from what the birds spill to keep them around, but you can use corn to attract them, too. Loose corn will disappear fast and a whole cob will get carried away. What I do is hang a cob of corn from a light wire wrapped around a branch; use a hose clamp to hold the cob (tightly) so that it’s suspended about 3 feet off the ground.
The squirrels will either jump up to the corn or climb down the wire to it. In either case, they will have to sit on the cob and eat it while balancing themselves, all the while entertaining you. The aerobics they go through can be hilarious; sometimes I knock on the window and scare them off just to have them come back and start all over.
Having a bird feeder next to the window can help liven up those dreary winter days and it helps the wildlife too. With not a lot of good stuff on TV today, this just may be the ticket for boring winter days.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
