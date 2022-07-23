I want to thank readers of The Great Outdoors for all the emails and phone calls wishing me well and a quick recovery from my recent health issue; they were much appreciated and encouraging. It has been a slow process and will remain so for awhile, but at least I’m getting out and about and not napping all afternoon. I’m still weak, but strong enough to lift my camera and drive around the Alabama Swamps.
In my travels over the past week, I’ve noticed a lot more resident geese than in previous years. Apparently there was a lot of successful nesting. After nesting, geese undergo an annual molt, a 4- to 5-week flightless period when they shed and regrow their outer wing feathers. Molting occurs between mid-June and late July. A recent tour of the swamp showed a few are starting to fly and by August most will be airborne again. If you like to hike the dikes on the state and federal areas, then watch out for all the “deposits” the geese leave everywhere!
• • •
Another warning concerns ticks. We are seeing a big increase this year and deer ticks often carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. This is a very serious disease that doesn’t really show itself in the early stage, thus it goes unnoticed by those who have been infected. Left too long it becomes a crippling disease. I mention this because I see many folks hiking the dikes and trails in the swamp while wearing shorts. These nasty little creatures are transported by deer, which they fall off of, and then lay in wait for another victim, which can be in the grass along the dikes and trails and even higher up on tall weeds and brush. I’m hearing of many more cases this year and many more folks picking up the ticks in their lawn. Don’t forget your pets, by the way: they can pick up ticks and bring them into the house. See your veterinarian for special medicine that you can give to your animals to protect them.
If you find that a tick has latched onto you, be careful when removing it so as not to break off the head, which, if left in the skin, can still transmit disease. Using tweezers, slowly and carefully lift the tick, gripping it next to your skin. A better method, when you’re in the great outdoors, is a removal device called an ARCTICK; it’s a $20 item available at Walmart and some sporting goods stores that’s easy to carry and is good insurance for safe tick removal.
Another great product is a spray by Sawyer that contains pernethrin, which repels many nasty insects including mosquitoes and ticks. It is sprayed on your clothing and bonds to the fabric fibers for six weeks or through six washings. I have one pair of treated pants and a treated shirt that I wear when I’m out photographing; these go well with my knee-high rubber boots, too.
• • •
While we’re considering “dangers” in the great outdoors, we can’t forget poison ivy. This plant can give you a nasty rash and the itching might drive you crazy. I have had some really bad cases in my life so I speak from much experience. You get rash from the oil on the plant, which can grow anywhere on the ground and also climbs trees, and you can pick up that oil on your footwear, your dog or cat and even game animals that had contact with the plant. In my younger years, I got some bad rashes on my hands from cleaning rabbits during hunting season; it took me a while to figure out the oil was on their fur.
Even if you’re one of lucky ones who’s immune to poison ivy, don’t mess with it. A friend of mine bragged he couldn’t get burned and often picked the ivy to prove it. One day he came into work plastered with the telltale rash. Perhaps he played with it too much and his immune system changed.
The best insurance is to know what poison ivy looks like and avoid it. It has compound leaves with three leaflets and the middle leaflet has a longer stalk. Your best bet: “leaves of three, leave it be.”
If you think you have gotten into poison ivy, wash all of your clothing right away, and wash you skin with something like Dawn dish soap, to remove the oil. That goes for your dog, too, as he can wipe the oil on you.
• • •
There are a lot of raccoons this year, as evidenced by the high number being hit on the roads. I have also seen more raccoons roaming during daylight hours than ever before (they’re usually nocturnal). With fur prices way down in recent years not many trappers are going after them, and a high raccoon population leaves the door open to rabies, as they are often a major carrier.
• • •
Given these dangers, you may think twice about venturing out there, but that is not necessary. Just be aware of the dangers and avoid them, so that you may continue to enjoy the great outdoors.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
