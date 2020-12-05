A lot of things contribute to hunters not seeing as many deer as they are used to seeing.
Weather can affect the outcome of deer season for many hunters. Abnormally high temperatures during the season (above 50 degrees) can keep deer activity more nocturnal than when the air is cooler.
The opposite weather — extreme cold, heavy rain, high winds and deep snow — can also curtail the activity of deer, and probably the deer hunters more so. If conditions come at peak hunting times (opening day, weekends and Thanksgiving) many hunters quit hunting. This leads to fewer deer being “pushed” around and thus fewer are seen.
We have many more bow hunters now than years ago. Bow hunters have to do a lot of preseason scouting in order to be in the right situation for the open season. More hunters and more scouting means more deer are alerted to the fact that hunting season is about to begin, and naturally they are more sensitive, more nocturnal and they don't move during the day unless they're disturbed. By the time gun season rolls around, the deer know what exactly what's going on.
Another factor that I believe has contributed to less daylight activity by deer is the greatly increased use of tree stands.
Think about it. Back in the early 1970s there were not many hunters using tree stands. The old saying was “deer never look up because they have no predators that attack from above” and that was true. There was a lot of hunter movement then and the deer got “jumped-up” and pushed around a lot more.
I used to build permanent tree stands in a close group of two or three trees that often included side railings with burlap to break the wind. Many gun stands even included a plastic tarp roof for protection against snow or rain. Deer would come by my stands and never seem to notice them or me.
However, commercial tree climbing stands began to show up, and then lock-on stands with special climbing devices such as stick ladders or screw-in steps, to enable the hunter to climb. Most recently, elevated enclosed “huts” have become popular. They stay up all year long and deer get used to them, but I'm thinking the older deer have wised up and their actions around these “huts” influence the younger deer.
Such developments made it easier for the average hunter to “hide” from deer and they quickly became the favored way to hunt. Soon, we weren't seeing the deer drives by multiple hunters that were so popular way back when. As they learned about tree stands, deer were looking suspiciously at anything “big” up in a tree. Hunters' careless placement of these stands educated deer and the knowledge was passed down the generations.
Methods of attracting deer also took a big step with “buck lures” and “food scents.” As anyone who has ever done any serious trapping knows, lures can be a real advantage when used properly, but this lure business got so big that everyone uses lures thinking this is the “secret” to getting a deer. The problem is, most hunters are educating the deer by their improper use of lures.
Think about it. You smell something good and go to it and then something really bad happens. The next time you get a whiff of that scent, what are you going to do? Get out of Dodge quickly! These lures are being sold everywhere including the big chains like Walmart, so everyone is trying them and wising up the deer to those scents.
Then we get into deer calling. Same as the lures, everyone is trying the calls and rattling antlers and the deer are wising up to that trick. Sneak in downwind, catch a whiff of a hunter and quietly sneak away.
And don't forget the scent control sprays, the hunting clothing and soaps that are supposed to control scent. Yes, they do help somewhat; however, good attention to the wind is still the real secret.
Maybe you are not seeing as many deer as you used to see years ago, but it can't be that there are not as many deer around. We have more deer today than ever. I think the deer have learned to look up, check out smells and noises from downwind, and go nocturnal when they're pressured. I think they really get tuned into the fact that all the sudden human smells and activities in the woods means “the hunt is on” and it is time to keep a low profile.
In other words, I think deer have gotten smarter. My question is, has the hunter gotten smarter?
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.