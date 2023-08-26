I was driving past some local wetlands recently when something brilliant, near a section of shallow water close to the road, caught my eye. I realized what it was and backed up to take a closer look. Vibrant red spikes breaking up the otherwise green landscape is what got my attention. It’s a plant that loves wet area but isn’t very plentiful; often it’s just scattered here and there around creek banks and marshes. A number of years ago I dug up a few and planted them by my back porch in the woods, and they still put a smile on my face every time I look at them in bloom. Their small, red tubular flowers are loved by hummingbirds and butterflies, too.
So, what is this glowing red perennial? The cardinal flower, of course!
About those plants I dug up way back when, they bloomed in my back yard each summer for a few years and then disappeared. I really missed them. A few eventually reappeared, however, so I made it a point to investigate this plant and save the ones that had returned to me. Lobelia cardinalis really only lasts a couple of years, but under the right conditions it can be propagated.
After the flowers on that tall stem have turned into small seed pods, a rosette of leaves forms at the base on the ground. I saved some of those seeds and planted them the following spring. They didn’t sprout, but a few of those rosettes remained and took off. So I dug up some of the larger rosettes, which really are cluster of smaller plants, separated and replanted them. I learned that they needed some kind of protection from frost heave in winter, so I placed a layer of straw over them in late fall.
Later, more research told me that the seeds had to go through a period of cold stratification, which I had not done the first year, so that winter I stored them in a sealed envelope in the refrigerator.
The following spring I was rewarded with those little transplanted guys taking hold and growing to produce more of those vibrant red flowers. The cold-stored seeds didn’t do as well, though as I think they were covered too much when I planted them. They are very small — like ground pepper — and need light to germinate. In year three, I had much better luck with the seeds by just pressing them into the soil.
So now, each year, I separate and replant those larger rosettes, and sow the cold-stored seeds in pots, for transplanting later, or just for potted plants on the back porch, where I can get the closest views of them in bloom. My cardinal flower plot has grown to about 150 of these beautiful plants now and those glowing flowers can be observed from the windows or the back porch. It’s quite a sight!
As you may have guessed, these plants like constantly moist or wet soil, so watering is essential, especially during dry spells. It also is important to protect them from frost heave in winter; just remember to remove the straw covering in the spring.
Having these native plants around the house is a real treat for me and the hummingbirds. Sometimes I just go out and sit in a lawn chair by my cardinal flower plot and enjoy their beauty — and watch the hummers and butterflies work them over. Of course my camera is always there with me.
Another flower that puts on a great show here is the cup plant or Indian cup. This member of the daisy family looks very much like a sunflower but with smaller flowers. It grows about six feet tall and can reach nine feet. It has a thick square stem and the leaves are large and opposite, growing around the stem and producing what appears like cups that can hold rain water. Masses of this plant grown in an open, sunny environment can really put on a show this time of the year and provide lots of nectar for pollinators, seeds for birds and possibly water in those “cups.” The cup plant is not native to the East Coast but it has migrated to the extent that it’s in most of the eastern U.S. In New York state it’s considered an invasive species, since it can spread rapidly and create dense stands that crowd out other, native species.
Still another wildflower that catches my eye this time of the year is chicory, the little blue flower that is so common along the highways. It too is a member of the daisy family and is non-native but has established itself everywhere. It waits for the sun every day before opening its blooms, which close at night. It is usually a fairly low growing plant along road edges, probably because of roadside mowing, but it can reach a height of five feet.
There are a lot of beautiful wildflowers in bloom now. Take time to look at them closely and enjoy!
