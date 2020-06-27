Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.