April 22 was Earth Day, a tradition that had its beginning back in 1969 and led to the establishment of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of first-of-their-kind environmental laws, including the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Clean Air Act. Several years later Congress passed the Clean Water Act. A year after that, Congress passed the Endangered Species Act and, soon after that, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. These laws have protected millions of people from disease and death and have protected hundreds of species from extinction. The idea behind Earth Day was to encourage lawmakers to take steps to protect our environment and encourage the public to get more involved in the outdoors and celebrate Mother Nature.
One of the ways to encourage more public input is through hands-on involvement. One of these exercises is to pick up trash that is thrown out along our highways by lazy and immature individuals. This is one event I liked seeing this year in the Alabama Swamps, where roadside trash has become predominant along the major highways. Routes 77 and 63 see a tremendous amount of traffic as people go to and come from work. In my travels around the swamps that day I saw groups of people walking the roads picking up trash and that was super, as the Alabama Swamps are an environmental haven that needs to be kept clean.
There are many folks traveling 77 and 63 who don’t live in the area, and some of them seem to have no respect for what Mother Nature has blessed us with. Thus as they pass through, the coffee cups, fast food packaging, papers of all kinds, beverage bottles and cans are heaved out of vehicle windows with no regard for the impact on the environment or the unsightly view presented to others.
One of the worst areas is along Route 63 from Shelby Center to the Town of Alabama. A large stretch of this runs through Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, with flooded woods on both sides of the highway. It is the nesting area of many great blue herons, great egrets and several bald eagles. I suppose the thought is, “It’s just a woods in the middle of nowhere and no one will see me throw my trash out the window.” But the area gets high water levels in the spring, and all that trash gets floated way back into the woods, making it almost impossible for people to get in there and retrieve it. So there it is, in this neat wooded area, for all to see.
Another highway littered with large amounts of roadside trash is Lewiston Road (Route 77) west from the Town of Alabama to Griswold Road. This section includes the state Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area and Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, which are home to some prime wildlife and contain viewing areas where thousands of folks come to enjoy the wonders of nature. Again, because the area is sparsely populated, folks think it is OK to toss trash out of the vehicles, and give everyone else an ugly view of what we are becoming.
Some of the trash is small items, but bigger dumping problems are becoming more common — pickup truck and trailer loads of all kinds of junk being dumped. Some recent dumps I have seen were major road hazards with chemicals mixed in.
So, seeing folks out on Earth Day was great, but there is so much trash that they can’t get it all, or even reach some of it. What are we to do? Catching the dumpers is difficult, as many times these things happen quickly and at night. The immature individuals doing this are often the same people who like to drive off the sides of wet areas and rut it all up.
Maybe if fines were raised considerably and the judges used them, that would help. I bet if the judges also ordered them to police road sides for a while and repair their damage, that would help. Maybe if we used some of our incarcerated population for trash policing, our roads would look a lot better. Maybe stricter penalties for repeat offenders would help. However, I don’t believe that will happen, as our government leaders seem to have the idea that serious consequences for bad behavior are not important any more.
Here’s the reply I got from Director Karen E. Przyklek, NYSDEC, Division of Law Enforcement, in March of 2022 when I asked why the media can no longer receive information about conservation violations and violators: “if the event is only a violation-level offense we are committed to protecting people who have learned from their mistakes, so a minor event doesn’t haunt them perpetuity”.
Hmm, I thought real consequences were what folks learned from.
Thanks to all of you who went out on Earth Day and cleaned up some of our highways. I think we need more than one Earth Day every year, however.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.