Nature pulls off a lot of unique things that we often don’t see because we are always in a hurry. As a nature photographer, I spend a lot of time watching and waiting, thus I get to see some of these things.
The osprey is a good example. The osprey restoration project done at the Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area back in the early 1990s made the return of this bird to our area a huge success, and today there are many nesting pairs in the area. Ospreys feed on fish only and are great at catching them. They cruise over the waterways looking for fish fairly close to the water’s surface and dive into the water (sometimes as deep as two feet) to catch them with their feet. They have specialized feet just for this reason. All four talons on each foot are sharply curved, long and completely round in diameter to aid in the penetration of a fish, unlike most raptors whose talons are grooved on the underside. The osprey’s feet also have pads with scales bearing barb-like spines that help grab and hold slippery fish. This bird can also rotate its outer front talon to the rear to get a more solid grip on a fish.
In the past I have tried to capture this fish hawk just as he hits the water, with wing and head held back and those formidable feet stuck way out in front, but so far that goal has not been reached to my satisfaction. The osprey dives very quickly and it always seems like it is just a hair too far or some vegetation like cattails gets in the way.
Sometimes the osprey goes completely underwater and when he resurfaces there is usually a fish in his possession. There are a few seconds where he just lays on the water with wings spread out to support himself, and then he will struggle to get up and airborne. If the fish is big, and ospreys do catch some sizable ones, getting airborne is a major effort. Once off the water, this bird will shake his whole body with a tremendous force to remove as much of the water from his feathers as possible, so he can fly to his nest or perch for consumption.
Other times the osprey just plucks a fish from the surface as he flies by. Again, it happens very quickly, even under close observation — but for me, the reward of witnessing it is worth the time and effort.
Waterfowl can be very interesting and sometimes they do unbelievable things. For instance:
— Ducks usually migrate at a maximum of 4,000 feet but they have been recorded flying as high as 21,000 feet.
— The Harlequin duck feeds on invertebrates by diving to the bottom of rushing water and “walking” upstream along the rocky bed.
— In 1947 almost 1,000 waterfowl were swept over Niagara Falls to their deaths. A dense fog was believed to be the cause of this disaster.
— Waterfowl have a field of view of almost 340 degrees enabling them to see just about everything above, below, in front and behind them at the same time. No wonder we have trouble sneaking up on them!
— The oldest known duck taken by a hunter was a Canvasback harvested at the age of 29 years; the oldest known Canada goose was also 29.
— Some species of waterfowl such as Lesser Scaup and Canada geese may “baby-sit” other broods of their own kind while their parents go off to feed.
— The long-tailed duck, also known as the Old Squaw, dives deeper than any other waterfowl. More than 80 of these birds were once caught in fishing nests in Lake Ontario at a depth of 240 feet.
— In 1973, hundreds of ducks fell from the sky and rained down on Main Street in Stuttgart, Arkansas, breaking windows and damaging cars. It is believed that hail and accumulation of ice on their bodies and wings caused their fatal fall.
— The fastest duck ever recorded was a red-breasted Merganser that reached 100 mph while being chased by an airplane. Canvasback ducks have been clocked at 70 mph. Guess that explains why hunters have a hard time hitting these birds.
There are many amazing things that wildlife does but you have to take the time and practice patience to observe it. Next time you are in the great outdoors take that time to really look!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
