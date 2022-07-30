I had been busy and was beat, so I headed to the recliner to relax, first grabbing a glass of diet cranberry juice and some turkey jerky. I flicked on the TV and took on the chore of finding something to watch.
Well, as you all know, the TV no longer offers much entertainment; it’s been turned into a catalog for everything from miracle drugs to super mattresses to lawsuits. Why is it that everything is $19.95 and if you act quickly, you’ll get two of ‘em for the price of one? Lawyers must really be hurting; it seems as though every other advertisement has them wanting to help you get money for something that happened years ago. Must be they weren’t able to get into politics. I’m not a big football fan, but I know who Joe Namath was and I respected him for his accomplishments in football, but that has changed since his constant appearances in health care ads. I get sick of listening to him and, now, even the sight of him. That goes double for Jimmy Walker and his “Dyn-o-mite!” So, I keep flipping through the channels, only getting one ad after another, and when I do find something of interest it’s only there briefly until the commercials are back. By the time they’re over, I have forgotten the story that I was tuned in to.
On this particular day, I turned my head to the right, to the window where a hummingbird feeder hangs about 10 feet away from me. The week prior, there were five or six hummers at that feeder at a time but now a male hummer had taken possession of it and was sitting tight to drive others away from “his” feeder. I became so entertained by his actions, I turned off the TV. This is what I watched instead:
This guy sits right on the feeder, by one of the feeding holes, flicking his head back and forth, watching for intruders. It’s a good position for him, since when he gets hungry, he just has to bend over and drink. Sometimes he perches on the wire loop on top of the feeder, again throwing those quick side-to-side glances to check for those that might steal from him.
When another hummer does try to get to “his” feeder this guy drives him away with an almost explosive charge. The intruders go off to one of the other feeders I have hung up around the house: next to the south windows in the living room, one by the kitchen window, one by the upstairs bathroom and several in the high east living room windows. Thus I can observe my hummers from almost any place in the house, and they can usually find at least one feeder that isn’t guarded by a dominant male. Male hummers do not help build the nest or raise the young, so they have nothing to do but eat — and bully the females that come to feed.
My little friend at the feeder next to my recliner stays busy protecting it, but occasionally he leaves to drive off another hummer, or just leaves for a while, maybe to visit the flowers in my back yard. Several females and one subordinate male are perched in a spruce tree nearby, waiting for him to go. When he does, they rush in and grab some quick drinks. When the bully returns, he’s furious, and chases and fights ensue. Then he’s perched on the feeder again, where he stays until another intruder comes along.
To me, this situation is far more entertaining than any commercial.
When I glance at the nearby bird feeder, I see a blue jay stealing sunflower seeds, as do a chickadee and a titmouse. A chipmunk slips in from under the bed of ostrich ferns next to the bird feeder looking for seeds dropped from above. I also catch a glimpse of a fawn in the woods exploring his new world.
A trip out to the back porch gives me another great view of the woods that my house sits in. There are numerous containers on that porch filled with flowers such as amaryllis, geranium, moon flower, red cardinal flower and dipladenia. Occasionally a hummer slips in to get nectar from these flowers.
Surrounding the back porch is a very large and thick area of ostrich ferns that really set off the woods. About 20 feet off the porch, along the walkway to the barn, is a plot of red cardinal flowers that I have been nursing along for several years. This is a wetland native flower that is found along local creeks. The flowers stand out like the male cardinal (thus the name) and are exceptionally beautiful. This year the plot has outdone itself and there are almost a hundred blossoming plants. The hummers love them, too, so I often see them feeding there, which just adds to the show.
Just off the porch is a large hydrangea bush with huge blue blossoms and past that there are many Rose of Sharon bushes that are beginning to blossom.
As I sit on the porch taking in the sun, I wonder why I ever turned on the TV in the first place.
• • •
A warning to drivers: Fawns are now out wandering and exploring near the roads, many times without Ma. Last week I saw a pair playing “tag” up and down the road, oblivious to the dangers. Mowing the road sides has promoted new tender plants, which also attract deer to the edges. Be alert!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
