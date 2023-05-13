The male wood duck is my favorite waterfowl; its iridescent colors are beyond comparison, and it has a beautiful hood and red eyes.
The wood duck nests in tree cavities or special nesting boxes placed in woods or marshes. I have had a number of such nesting boxes in the woods around my house, and inside the barn windows, because at one time I video-recorded the nesting activities and the departure of ducklings from the boxes when they were only one day old.
Down in the lower part of my woods there is an area that floods in the spring and early summer. Years ago I built a photographing blind right where it was the deepest (a little over 1 foot). I had not used that blind in a few years and so the front was grown-over with two-foot tree seedlings, making for poor photographing conditions. Last fall I got down there, cut all of those seedlings and moved the blind a bit. That proved to be a wise move, since shortly after I cleaned up the area, a large tree fell — and the top hit right where the blind used to be.
My neighbor, Francis Domoy, gave me some corn last fall to use for bait this spring to attract the wood ducks to that blind location. I started putting those kennels out in the water near the blind when the wood ducks began showing up. Since the bait was in water I didn’t really have to worry about squirrels getting it, but I had concerns about raccoons. I kept doing this for awhile but only saw a few ducks. When I asked a friend and fellow outdoorsman, Charlie Silvernail, what he was seeing by the ponds in his back yard, his answer — not many woodies — concerned me. The corn was disappearing, and I kept restocking it every other day. Since the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge are no longer maintaining the wood duck nesting boxes in the Alabama Swamps, I suspected reproduction is down.
During the last week of April I noticed more duck activity and decided to spend a morning in my blind. I arrived about an hour before sunrise, to get settled in and let any wildlife in the area calm down before good lighting conditions started.
A pair of male wood ducks showed up, but kept back in a bushy area of the woods about 50 yards from my blind. They didn’t seem to be in much of a hurry to get over to the corn, which I noticed was mostly gone when I shined a light into the water. Now, I was even more concerned about those darned raccoons getting most of the corn at night, before the ducks pulled in during the day.
So there we sat, me watching the ducks and the ducks watching my blind. Then it happened: Something brown was wading down through the water towards me. Yep, a raccoon, and I could tell he knew what he was doing as he quickly started searching the water for those kernels with his “hands”. I took pictures of him and then tapped on the side of the blind. He looked in my direction but kept right on looking for corn. Then I “hissed” at him, and that bothered him, so he wandered back out through the woods, past the woodies, which then moved over in front of the blind. Lighting conditions were still not great, so more waiting was in store for me.
Eventually lighting improved and I was able to do some photographing. Then I noticed some water movement right in front of the blind, traveling out from it. Some woodies had sneaked in behind me from the water in back of the blind. I was careful not to move and make any ripples myself (I was sitting on a chair in about a foot of water) or any noise that would alert the ducks that something was inside. They finally got out in front of me and provided some great shots, and after awhile they left.
Eventually the thought of leaving crossed my mind, but the light was perfect, so I decided to stay at least another half-hour to see if any more woodies came in. Patience is key in nature photography.
Sure enough, about 20 minutes later, four drake woodies pulled in and gave me better shots than I had taken earlier. Then, suddenly, a drake and hen woodie dropped in, and I knew what was going to happen. As soon as one of those other drakes got near his girlfriend he went right after them. I got lots of action shots and lots of great head shots as that drake spread his hood and got aggressive. Eventually they all left without me having to disturb them.
It ended up being a super wood duck adventure with great light and birds, them never the wiser to me hiding in the blind.
