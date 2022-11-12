We had the “antlerless” early deer season for nine days in mid-September. The early bow season started October 1st, crossbow season started November 5th and both will end on November 18th. Then comes the big day for gun hunters: November 19th.
I have deer hunted quite successfully my whole life but quit in 2018 for various reasons including physical problems. I butchered my own deer and also did my own taxidermy with larger bucks. In fact I won first place in a deer head taxidermy competition held by the New York State Taxidermy Association in 1980 (after earning fourth place in 1979).
Gun season is a very exciting time for many sportsmen, all hoping to get a deer and a chance at a trophy buck. Even the average hunter joins in with the dyed-in-the-wool deer hunters to get a crack at that big buck and gather some hunting tales.
When I returned home from Vietnam I resumed deer hunting in the Southern Tier, on state land near Belfast. Eventually I gained permission to hunt on a 300-acre farm near that state land and later bought 65 acres and put a cabin and a pond on it. It was a great situation as the plot was on the end of a seasonal road with no one else on it. This became a summer retreat and I put much time into “grooming” the land for deer hunting.
• • •
Hunting from tree stands was rising in popularity back then (we learned that deer seldom look up and our scent stream was often above them), and at first permanent platforms were built on three or four trees close together with a railing around the platform, often times burlap-wrapped to break the wind and conceal movement from the deer. After a number of years I started making and using portable stands so that I could be where the deer activity was.
Today a huge collection of portable stands is available to the deer hunter along with portable ground blinds for those who are uncomfortable up in the trees. In recent years “tree houses” have gained momentum among those who own land or have been given permission to build one. Deer get used to seeing them year-round and do not become concerned about danger from them. Tree houses also protect hunters from weather conditions and I know several individuals who have heaters in them.
• • •
I’ve learned much about deer and the methods of hunting them over the past 50-plus years. I also learned at an early age that deer need to be butchered differently than cows. Deer have some fat but mostly tallow, a fat-like substance that turns rancid after three weeks, even when it is frozen, which in turn can taint the favor of the venison. Thus I spent a lot of time boning and trimming my deer. Wrapping the venison so as to remove all air was also a big deal to preserve the fine favor of venison.
Safety while up in a tree stand is important. I always employed a little invention of mine, a tree climber harness. You see, I went into my stand long before daylight and didn’t leave until after dark (unless of course I got a deer). Over the course of a day I would nod off at times, a dangerous thing when you are 20 feet off the ground. I solved this problem with a “sleep belt” that went around the tree and around me just under my arm pits. I used car seat belts with quick releases on them so that if I had to quickly get ready to shoot, I could release the belt easily, and if I nodded off I was safely pinned against the tree. There are some great tree stand safety harnesses out there nowadays, but none work as well as my sleep belt.
• • •
Hunter ethics is very important today, especially with all this gun control nonsense. The public is watching hunters more closely now, so anything that a hunter can do to promote a better image to the public is important. One of the things I see around my area is some hunters not getting their vehicles completely off the road, which can cause problems for other drivers. It always seems to be the guy driving the big four-wheel pickup, with the big, aggressive tires, who thinks it’s OK to leave his vehicle parked part way on the pavement.
Another thing I see is dumping of trash along the roads. This is not always hunters but we need to be more careful that we don’t contribute to that mess. If you see trash where you park to hunt, pick it up and take it home to dispose of it. The public sees the trash and automatically figures it is the sportsmen who are throwing it along the road during hunting season.
One other thing that really ticks me (and others) off are those idiots who think it is OK to dump the remains of their field-dressed deer roadside. Of course this type of guy never really grew up or learned anything about ethics in any form. This stupid act really hurts the sportsman’s reputation, and should you see this or know someone who does this, you should turn his butt in to the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Until then, good hunting — and get that big one!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.