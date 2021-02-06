I became fascinated with eagles when I first moved to the Alabama Swamp in 1986 and have been studying this majestic bird ever since. Today I get just as excited when spotting a bald eagle as I did back then. Photographing them, being involved with the eagle cams and monitoring nests for the state Department of Environmental Conservation has been a wonderful adventure.
Eagles use the same nest every year or an alternate nest near the original. They add to the nest each year and thus some get really huge. The first eagle nest in this area, in Mohawk Pool (mid-1980s) on the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, got so big the tree eventually uprooted and came down. Those birds then built a nest in the back of Cayuga Pool that is still being used today.
As a side note, video cameras were put up on that original nest by Dan Carroll, who was managing the DEC’s two local Wildlife Management areas at the time. What a crowd pleaser that was at the Iroquois refuge headquarters, where the public could watch what was going on in the nest 24/7. It also taught us much about the nesting process. When the Mohawk nest went down the cameras were placed on the new nest on Cayuga Pool. Eventually the cameras malfunctioned and the new management at Iroquois would not set up replacements. That’s a shame, because it was such an experience for people to observe the eagles’ activities up close and personnel without disturbing the birds.
So, the eagles actually do some work on their nest in the fall, by adding sticks to it, but the real activity has been taking place more recently. Along with more sticks, dead grass is packed in the cup or bowl of the nest to prepare for egg laying. (Usually two eggs are lain). This is this period in which the eagles hang close to the nest and protect their territory. It is a period in which the birds are sensitive to human disturbances.
Things are really progressing now and most of the eagles will be laying eggs and starting incubation in mid-February. Recently I had the privilege of watching a pair of eagles mate on several different days the last week of January. I’m sure that is an exciting time for them — and it was for me, too!
Usually the eggs are lain a day or two apart but the incubation starts with the first egg. The eggs will hatch out at different times and one eaglet will thus be a little larger than the other.
The female does most of the incubation but the male does relieve her so she can exercise and feed. In 35 days the eaglets will hatch and incubation of the young will continue for awhile, until the first white down is replaced by a dark down (nine to 11 days).
The eaglets are pretty helpless at that stage but they can hold their heads up at about two weeks. At four to six weeks they are standing and developing feathers. They grow quickly and at six weeks look almost as big as their parents. At eight weeks they stretch and flap their wings and may even do some “hovering” above the nest.
Somewhere between their 10th and 14th weeks eaglets will leave the nest but they remain nearby for four to five weeks, still depending on their parents to provide food. From there it is four or five years before these birds mature enough to breed.
It is very important that eagles are not disturbed while nesting, especially when they’re incubating. Because they are incubating under winter conditions the eggs could get cold enough to prevent hatching when the adult is spooked from the nest. The guideline is to stay at least 200 yards from an active nest.
If you see someone harassing eagles around their nest, or any wildlife issues such as injured wildlife, deer damage, shooting range issues, or potential eagle nests in Orleans, Genesee and western Monroe counties, call the DEC office at (585) 948-5182. For issues in Niagara, Erie and counties south of them, call (716) 851-7010.
A state Environmental Conservation Officer can be also be contacted for any of these issues. In Orleans County, call ECO Godson at (585) 441-4015 or ECO Fonda at (716) 735-6963. In Niagara County, call ECO Holzle at (716) 454-2623, ECO Scheer at (716) 377-2448 or ECO Wolgast at (716) 243-9038. In Genesee County, call (315) 542-4290. Regarding issues at the Iroquois refuge, call (585) 948-5445.
Of course, I’m always interested in your wildlife sightings, especially eagles!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
