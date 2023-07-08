My whole life has revolved around nature and my love of watching, learning and photographing it continues. As I’ve noted previously, though, not everything is hunky-dory out there and we need to be aware of the potential dangers while roaming fields, marshes, woods and waterways. There are ticks that carry Lyme disease, rabid animals, the West Nile virus carried by mosquitoes and a toxic plant that has afflicted me many times: poison ivy.
Having run around in the woods since I was a small child, I have had many encounters with poison ivy. As a young fellow I once had my eyes swollen shut by it for three days, and once my left arm was so heavily covered by it that the forearm swelled up like an over-grilled hot dog, splitting of the skin included.
The chemical in poison ivy, urushiol, is an oil that causes a rash and can be easily transferred to pets, clothing, tools and footwear, and in turn be transferred to you. In fact it can be transferred by the smoke produced by burning it. About 80% to 90% of folks can develop sensitivity to this chemical, especially those of us who spend a lot of time in the woods and fields. Be aware, if you are not sensitive to it now, that can change! This chemical is on the leaves, stems and roots of poison ivy and can remain active even after the plant is dead and dried out.
Here’s a little story for you: When I going to West Virginia University, one time we had an indoor botany lab where the professor passed around dried leaf specimens in zip bags for us to examine. One of the students just could not resist opening one of the bags that contained poison ivy which had been in the bag for several years. Yep, he got the rash a few days later.
Poison ivy growing up trees and fences is often thought to be poison oak, but that does not grow in New York. There is also poison sumac but it is very uncommon in New York, found only in certain types of swamps or flooded woods; I have never seen any in the Alabama Swamps.
If you get poison ivy, the constant, long-lasting itch can drive you crazy. In severe cases it can cause the breaking of skin and that in turn can set you up for a skin inflection.
The first defense against this horrid rash is being able to identify the plant so you don’t get into it. The old saying, “leaves of three, let it be,” is a great start. Each poison ivy leaf consists of three leaflets with the middle leaflet stalk being much longer than the stalks of the side leaflets. The leaflets can have edges that are smooth or coarsely toothed and the surface may be glossy or dull. Ivy can grow on the ground as single plants or up trees as vines. The leaves can be small or large. So, with all the varieties, the best approach is to not approach anything that closely resembles it.
Rash and itching are caused by urushiol, the oil in the poison ivy plant. Touching the leaves or any part of the plant will result in this oil getting on your skin, and then normally you spread it by touching other parts of your body. The oil can be picked up from a pet that walked through poison ivy, from your foot gear when you remove it, from tools that were used around it, from your clothing that brushed up against it, and from other people who got the oil on them. The oil can be spread by smoke when poison ivy is burned, and by flying debris when a chainsaw cuts through the plant, two very bad ways to get it.
If you think you have gotten into poison ivy, wash all clothing, foot gear and tools immediately with a good oil-removing soap such as the dishwashing soap Dawn (several times is good insurance). Several strong hand washings with Dawn and a shower are recommended. Using rubbing alcohol to wipe down anything that made contact with poison ivy will also cut down on the effect of the urushiol and may even prevent you from getting the rash. Rubbing alcohol is something easy to carry if you think you will be getting into it while out there working or exploring. If you know you will be walking around it, a pair of hip boots (later washed off) is a good preventative measure.
If you have poison ivy around your home, get rid of it with a specially blended Round Up mixture for poison ivy and, for heaven’s sake, don’t let your cat or dog get into it and end up giving it to you.
If you do break out in a rash, don’t scratch no matter how much it itches; try a drug store anti-itch remedy such as TECNU or calamine lotion (TECNU will also help remove the urushiol). In some cases, cotton pads soaked in baking soda water may help with the itching. When my arm swelled up like a hot dog and the skin cracked, I got a good infection, so don’t treat a case casually, especially when it involves a small child.
Poison ivy seems to be more plentiful in recent years. The opening up of the woods’ canopies, by the massive die-off of ash trees, has allowed more sunlight to get to the ground, thus promoting poison ivy’s spread and producing more seeds for birds to distribute.
