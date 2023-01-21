We had a mild autumn but then Mother Nature turned on us in December. I was lucky during the Christmas blizzard: I didn’t lose power, I had plenty of firewood in the garage and had no reason to travel. I took the opportunity to catch up on photo processing, which gave me another eyeful of the great fall colors we had, the wonderful earlier sunrises and sunsets and all those geese going through their aerobatic maneuvers in the marshes. When I felt a bit chilly I threw another log on the fire and maybe took a nap.
How about wildlife during the winter? Many birds head south to warmer climates — think of the hummingbirds that fly non-stop across the Gulf of Mexico to South America for the winter. Mostly, local waterfowl stick around as long as there’s open water in the marshes, and the waterfowl that live farther north come down to visit us on their way to warmer climates. This gives us an opportunity to see birds that we usually don’t see around here, on occasion rarer birds that got pushed off their normal migration route by storms. All these birds move further south as the marshes and streams freeze over. Some, especially the diving ducks, head up to the open waters of the Niagara River or Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.
The invasive and undesirable mute swan sticks around until there is no open water and then it too heads to those big open water areas. Trumpeter swans do the same, although I believe some move further south during the winter.
Eagles stick around as long as they can find food, be it live catches of small animals or the remnants of road kills and deer hunting season. Eagles stick around most of the winter in their own nesting territories, since their nesting season starts early, before winter is over. Recently, several pairs that I keep an eye on have been sticking close to their nests. They will start adding and repairing the nests next month. If they can’t find enough food to sustain them they’ll simply fly up to the Niagara River or an open lake to search for food returning as the nesting season approaches.
Hawks and owls feed on smaller animals and birds, so they usually stick around because they can find food. Currently, several screech owls are using a couple of my wood duck nesting boxes around the house. They nail a couple of late feeding cardinals at my feeder each year, as evidenced by their feathers in the boxes; and besides mice I’m sure they catch a few sleeping song birds. The great horned owl is a real killing machine and so it has no problem catching rabbits, skunks and other larger wildlife that venture out during the evenings. The great horned owl also starts its nesting season in winter, often times before the eagle; this was proven one year when there was still a video camera on the Cayuga Pool eagle nest and volunteers including me were able to witness a great horned owl taking over the eagle nest there. When the eagles returned and tried to drive the owl from the nest they were unsuccessful, which shows how tough this owl is.
Of course many smaller birds move south but many others remain, collecting handouts from our feeders as well as insects and seeds left on the winter landscape. In our region we occasionally see northern birds like evening grosbeak remaining here during their southern migration. Birds that normally move south for the winter, such as the robin, are learning to make a living here during winter and are staying put.
Many crows remain here all winter as do a few ravens. Even unlikely winter characters such as the great blue heron will stick around if they can find open water to catch small fish. A great blue heron provided me with fishing images well into December, along the Feeder Ditch Road, until it froze over; and last week I spotted one along Oak Orchard Creek near the lake.
Some animals, such as raccoon, may nap briefly during the harshest times of winter, but foxes and coyotes have to work hard to make a living. Woodchucks become inactive and take a winter snooze; skunks and chipmunks go into a torpor during extreme winter conditions. Rabbits remain active and provide food for the larger predators. Beavers and muskrats have bank dens or build above-water “houses” and remain active under the ice. Mink and otter also remain active as does the newest visitor to this end of the state, the fisher.
Squirrels remain active throughout winter, as we’ve all witnessed around our bird feeders. Deer become bolder now that the hunting season is over; they browse not only in the woods but also around our homes. Turkeys move around a lot, eking out a living in harvested crop fields, thickets and woods.
So, except for those that move to warmer climates, nature’s creatures have a rough time during the winter here. There is no wood burner or shelter to curl up in during harsh storms like the recent blizzard. Some do not make it, but the ones that do are the strong ones who will pass on those survival characteristics to the next generation.
