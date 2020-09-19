I'm usually out every day with my camera trying to capture unique nature shots and last week was no different. This particular morning my eye was set on sunrise at a particular location, but a heavy fog ruined that opportunity. However, thanks to the heavy dew on them, something else stood out: Spider webs in the tall weeds.
Upon a close look at these structures, I find them very interesting. Each web is a bit different in construction and size. They all look like pieces of art to me. The ones in front of me this morning were built mainly by orb spiders, to capture flying insects for snacking. Their webs usually only last a day; new ones are built at night.
Spiders produce silk from glands located at the tip of their abdomen. Each gland produces a thread for a special purpose, for example, a trailed safety line, a sticky silk for trapping prey or a fine silk for wrapping it. Construction of a web is a costly job, as it requires a lot of protein to form the silk, which eventually loses its stickiness and has to be replaced. It is thus common for the spider to eat some of his own web to “recapture” some of the proteins used to build it originally.
This web of silk looks fragile but it is actually quite strong, as I found out when I bumped a piece of vegetation that was connected to it. The tensile strength of spider silk is greater than the same weight of steel and is much more elastic. This is why the web holds up pretty well against winds.
Building of this web is not easy, as first the spider needs to span a gap between objects in order to build a “road” across for the support of his web. This is done by producing a fine adhesive thread to drift on a breeze across the gap. When it sticks to a surface at the far end, the spider reels in and tightens the strand and then walks along it and strengthens it with a another thread. This process is repeated until the thread is strong enough to support the rest of his web and then he makes several more “side supports.”
After the radials are complete the spider fortifies the center of the web with circular threads. He then makes a spiral of non-sticky, widely spaced threads to enable himself to move easily around his own web during construction, working from the inside outward. Then, beginning from the outside and moving inward, the spider replaces this spiral with a more closely spaced one made of adhesive threads.
Eventually a net is constructed that will capture flying insects.
The spider, after spinning its web, then waits on or near the web for prey to become trapped. The spider senses the impact and struggling of a prey animal by vibrations transmitted through the web.
A spider does not usually adhere to his own webs because he is able to spin both sticky and non-sticky types of silk and he is careful to travel across only non-sticky portions. However, he is not immune to his own glue.
Some of the strands of the web are sticky and others are not. If a spider has chosen to wait along the outer edges of its web, it may spin a non-sticky prey or signal line to the web hub to monitor web movement. However, in the course of spinning sticky strands, he will have to touch these sticky strands. He does so without sticking by using careful movements, dense hairs and nonstick coatings on his feet to prevent adhesion.
There are other types of spiders that build other kinds of structures to capture food such as tangle webs (cobwebs), funnel webs, tubular webs and sheet webs, but these orb webs are the ones that amaze me as they gently sway in the breeze. They are also very visible, making them easier for me to find and photograph. They are easier to sneak up on than other wildlife.
Next time you are near a field that hasn't been mowed, check it out for spider webs. They are works of art.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.