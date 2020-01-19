Wily Coyote is more common in this area than most people realize. Coyotes are very wary and extremely good at keeping a low profile, especially with hunters and their hounds looking for them.
There are two camps on coyotes. One wants them eliminated and the other wants them left alone.
Is it possible to eliminate the coyote? Past history has proven that it's not. Out west, millions of dollars have been invested in coyote control measures such as bounties, poisons, government trapping programs, hunting with hounds, gassing dens, hunting them from airplanes — in short, trying to destroy every coyote possible by any means possible — yet Wily Coyote has survived it all and has actually expanded his range.
How is this possible? Well, basically three things will always ensure coyotes' survival: their wariness, adaptability and reproduction response to low population numbers.
The coyote is extremely sly and thus hunting and trapping them has never been an easy endeavor. They have a great ability to adapt to new and changing habitats, even learning to survive in large cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City.
However, the main defense against coyotes' elimination is their response to population reduction. When their numbers become low they produce larger litters with higher survival rates. A temporary reduction maybe achieved locally but the numbers soon rebound.
And why does the “eliminate them all” camp want coyotes gone? Well, they do cause problems with domestic animals, if not kept in check, because they lose their fear of humans and will become emboldened near our dwellings. House cats, small dogs, sheep, poultry, and even young calves are all fair game when this happens.
I don’t believe there is a real problem with coyotes killing adult deer in this area like they do in the deeper snow of the Adirondacks. However, I think there is a big problem with them taking fawns in the spring and early summer. Most hunters don’t want to eliminate the coyote, they enjoy the chase — but they also know we must keep them in check.
The other camp tags the coyote as “God’s dog” and feel that it’s better to just let nature take its course. There are several problems with this management solution.
The first and biggest problem is that when they are allowed to go unchecked they become very bold. Ask folks in Los Angeles, where the coyotes come into their back yards and take cats and small dogs. There have even been cases of them trying to grab small children — and their coyote is a smaller animal than ours.
Second, as the population grows, the coyote's normal prey may become scarce. Unlike wilderness areas, where their numbers may actually be controlled by lack of food, in populated areas like ours, coyotes have a food source: domestic animals.
The third problem with “just let them be” is that we must remember, this is a new species to our area and thus there are going to be new problems in relation to our existing wildlife.
Are coyotes all bad? I don’t think so. Uncontrolled, yes, but if their numbers are kept in check they help control problems with other animals like woodchucks, rabbits, mice and voles.
So what is the solution? How about just keeping them under control and fearful of humans by hunting and trapping with special regulations.
I enjoy going out with the houndsmen occasionally and chasing Wily Coyote even if we don’t get one. However, I also enjoy listening to a family of coyotes vocalizing at full volume at night, the sound is both exciting and eerie. The sight of one of these animals gliding across a snow-covered field is also a great thrill for me.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
