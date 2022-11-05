As a boy I had several pet crows over the years. (This, of course, is illegal now). Although they eventually returned to the wild, since I allowed them to roam freely, they were very interesting to study and have as pets.
I always named a young crow “Joe” because crows could learn to say “Hello Joe” quite easily if they heard it repeated enough. This happened without splitting their tongues as old myths claim you had to do to get them to imitate the human voice.
A pet crow always gets into trouble stealing some item from someone and then hiding it. One of mine loved to take coins or sunglasses and hide them behind the wheel of the family car. When I worked at the golf course someone nearby had a pet crow and it would fly over to the greens and steal golf balls.
Another of my pet crows would either ride on the handlebars of my bike or fly above me when I went over to my girlfriend’s house. He would sit on the roof for about a half-hour and then start a ruckus by calling to let me know it was time to go home.
Yet another would occasionally follow Dad and I when we went pheasant hunting, and we always had to be alert to where he was so as not to accidentally shoot him. Gun fire didn’t bother him and he would perch on the barrel of my .22 and not fly off when I shot. That one was a character as he would hold a lit cigarette in his beak until it burned down enough that the smoke bothered him. I bought a miniature smoking pipe and when I offered it to him he would grab it and sit there holding it in his beak like he was smoking.
All these pet crows made good watchdogs and nothing entered the area around our house that they didn’t see and would alert you to with loud calling. This of course alerted the dog, which would then join in with her barking.
Crows in large numbers can be a serious threat to crops or nesting birds such as ducks. They especially like corn that is just sprouting. They also can create a problem with their droppings and noise when they gather in huge roosts at night, such as occurred in the Town of Auburn a few years back.
However, overall, crows can be beneficial because of the great amounts of destructive insects, such as grasshoppers and cutworms, that they eat. Crows will eat just about anything including road kill, garbage, fruits, mice, small birds and even dead fish that have washed up on shore.
Crows were hunted heavily in the past because of the damage they caused but this never seemed to affect their numbers. I believe the pesticide DDT caused them a lot of problems in the past as it did other birds such as the Bald Eagle. No one ever worried about the crow, though, like they worried about the eagles.
When I think back on it now, many of the nests we checked for baby crows as kids had broken eggs, just like the problem the eagles were having. Of course little was known about the negative effects of chemicals on wildlife at that time. It seemed that, for a long time you just didn’t see many crows in the fields. More recently, with the wiser use of chemicals, they seem to be on the upswing again.
An interesting thing about crows is that they tend to remain in family groups. In fact, sometimes the younger family members that are not paired up may help build a nest or feed the young.
Crows build nests from sticks and line them with soft things like grass or feathers. They will use hardwood trees for nesting but prefer evergreens. The eggs, usually four, are greenish with brown spots. After hatching the young leave the nest in about three weeks but travel with their family for a considerable time.
Crows are known for their “caw, caw, caw” call but they also make many other noises that sometimes do not sound like something coming from a crow. Their loud and aggressive calling is often heard when they gang up and decide to harass a hawk or owl. The chase will build in intensity and all the crows in the area will join in. They will repeatedly chase, dive-bomb and harass any hawk or owl that enters their area intending to drive them off.
Crows may be hunted from September 1st until March 31st but oddly only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, which has always been a mystery to me.
Crows are interesting birds and very intelligent. You may want to take the time to notice their lifestyle sometime. Heck, you may learn something from them; just don’t pick up any of their bad habits like smoking!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
