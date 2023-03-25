In the past few weeks I’ve seen a lot of staged geese and swans in the Alabama Swamps. Some of the swans have moved on, but the goose population continues to climb. They are more scattered now that the snow is disappearing, but another goose has been moving in, and it’s one we don’t see a lot until it’s passing through with the change of seasons.
The snow goose is a bit smaller than the common Canada goose, weighing about 7 pounds to the Canada goose’s 10 pounds. He is of course all white, with black tipped wings and pinkish feet and a pinkish beak. Snow geese travel in large flocks and move around a lot, as such large flocks “clean up” farm fields pretty quickly.
There are two sub species of snow goose: the greater, which we see in the Niagara Frontier; and the lesser, which is more of a western bird. The lesser is stockier and weighs about 5 pounds. There is also a blue goose, which is just a dark morph of the snow goose and is much less common.
Snow geese nest in the Arctic and we only see them when they are migrating between there and their southern wintering grounds (which for greater snow geese is New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland).
It is estimated that more than 100,000 snow geese migrate through New York state, mostly in the St. Lawrence Valley, the Finger Lakes and Lake Champlain areas but they are seen more often in Western New York now. The snow goose population has exploded over the past couple of decades. In the Atlantic Flyway, the population has increased from about 50,000 birds in the mid 1960s to more than 1 million in recent years.
There are concerns about snow geese destroying breeding grounds not only for themselves but for other wildlife; on their southern wintering grounds, snow geese have been doing considerable damage to farm land. Diseases such as avian flu, which can be fatal to birds, are worrisome as well.
In 2008, after traditional management programs were unsuccessful in reducing their overabundance, federal and state regulations were amended to allow additional harvest of snow geese. At present a special snow goose hunting season runs from January 16 through April 15. Methods of taking are less restricted for this season — shooting hours are extended, use of electrical game callers and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells is allowed, and the daily bag limit, 25, is high.
Although there has been a significant effort to control the snow goose population, it continues to grow. In New York most of the hunting for them is in the St. Lawrence Valley, the upper Hudson and Champlain Valley regions. At present their number in our area is not plentiful or frequent enough to provide good hunting. They are difficult birds to hunt because they travel in huge flocks, therefore huge decoy set-ups are needed to lure them into shooting range. When they are shot at, many snow geese are already wise to decoys, and they become even more difficult to decoy in the future. This alone could be why we are starting to see more snow geese locally; they are being driven out of other parts of the state by hunting pressure.
So last week it was my good fortune to run into several huge flocks and I was able to photograph them. Previously I had seen a few snow geese mixed in with the flocks of Canada geese, but nothing like what I experienced most recently.
Snow geese are constantly on the move when they’re on the ground, rooting up crop fields in search of spoils from the crop harvest season. If you spend some time watching you may experience them “jumping” as one big, tight mass to move to another section of field. The sight is something to behold and the noise they make with their calling is deafening.
The Alabama Swamps provide great spring wildlife observations, but if you really want to see snow geese in mass, then the place to go is the area around Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. That’s about a 90-minute / 100-mile drive from Medina but well worth the trip in spring. Montezuma boasts a four-mile drive that is very nice for folks who have handicaps. Take note, though: the drive doesn’t open until the beginning of April.
At Montezuma there are many areas with great wildlife viewing if you take the time to scout them out. It’s a major migration corridor for waterfowl and snow geese gather there by the tens of thousands. The place to go is what’s known as The Mud Flats. This refuge and the nearby state-run Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area are great areas to visit as migrating birds pass through.
The main thing now is to get out and enjoy this spring migration before it is over. I know it goes quickly for me.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
