Invasive, non-native species have become a big problem in New York and now there is a “new kid on the block.”
We have recently seen the mass spread of the ash borer, which is killing off ash trees at an alarming rate. It is thought to have been brought into the United States in the wood of shipping pallets. It looks like we are going to lose all our ash trees just as we lost the American Elm tree when a fungal disease was imported accidentally in the 1930s.
So, about this “new kid.” Jumping worms have been reported throughout the Hudson Valley, the Capital Region and Western New York. Unlike long-naturalized earth worms, these overactive characters devastate soil ecosystems, soil structure, nutrient cycling and the physical stability of plant communities around them. These Asian exotics live in the top few inches of soil, can grow to about the length of a pencil and eat up fallen leaves that play a vital role in forest ecosystems. It is believed that they got here by the moving around of contaminated mulch.
Jumping worms eat organic matter (leaves) more rapidly than regular earthworms and strip the forest of the soil layer that is critical for seedlings. They grow twice as fast as the common earthworm, can reproduce much faster and thus infest soils at high densities. They can also damage the roots of plants.
They are found on the soil surface, in leaf litter and often in compost piles and along roads. They are smooth, glossy gray or brown and vary from 1.5 to 8 inches long. They have a narrow band around their body that is smooth to their body (most other worms have a raised pink band) and often a cloudy white to gray in color. The other outstanding characteristic is their jumping and thrashing about when handled. They may even shed their tails in defense when handled. They leave grainy-looking soil as their castings make the soil look granular, like coffee grounds. The best time to look for them is right now in August and September.
Like other worms, jumping worms may reproduce without mating, which means a single worm can start a whole new population. Because these guys are more aggressive and can reproduce more quickly, they may out-compete other worms. The adults die before winter but the young can survive upstate New York winters in small resilient cocoons that are dirt-colored, making them hard to see. These cocoons can easily be spread in potted plants, on landscape equipment, mulch, tire treads and even foot wear.
Unfortunately not is much known about this character at this time, so preventing its spread is the main goal now.
The first thing that comes to my mind is: Fishermen are going to love this worm because he really wiggles and jumps around, which, of course, attracts fish.
Don't do it, folks!
This could become a serious issue and we need all the help we can get to prevent the movement of jumping worms. That innocent dropping of a fishing worm can start a whole new population and location.
Another good policy is to only sell, trade or purchase compost that was properly heat-treated. Also, you can check your property for earthworms using a “mustard pour.” Mix a gallon of water and 1/3 cup of ground mustard seed and pour it slowly into the soil, which will drive any worms to the surface. In addition, be careful about sharing or moving potted plants. If you find these worms, destroy them by putting them in a plastic bag and hanging the bag in the sun for 15 minutes.
If you find any of these jumping worms, please report it to www.nyimapinvasives.org and remember: The state Department of Environmental Conservation prohibits possession of jumping worms with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport or introduce them.
We need everyone's help with invasive species but folks being what they are, I'm thinking this jumping worm problem is going the way of the ash borer and our ash trees. As I have noted before, the world is getting smaller and I suspect all these invasive and non-native things are going to end up having to work things out amongst themselves.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
