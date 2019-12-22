Have you ever seen a white deer? Or a partly white deer, which is often called a piebald?
The pure white deer, with pink eyes, nose and hooves, is a true albino. A lack of the enzyme melanin causes a total lack of color.
The piebald whitetail deer looks as it does due to a recessive genetic trait. Piebalds may be mostly white or have large or small patches of white, black or brown.
Native Americans consider the white deer magical and often refer to them as “ghost deer.” The belief is that a white deer is an ancestor who has been transformed from the spirit world. A piebald would be an ancestor in the process of transformation. They also believe that killing a white deer will bring bad luck to the hunter.
Most folks have never seen a white or piebald deer. The old Seneca Army Depot between Seneca Lake and Cayuga Lake contains a herd.
This now-retired munitions depot was surrounded with security fencing back in 1941. In 1949 the first white deer, a buck and fawn, were seen. By the mid 1950s the deer herd in the enclosed area had grown too large and limited hunting was allowed to control the population. However, the depot commander gave protection to the white deer whose numbers had now started to increase. This protection led to the largest white deer herd in the world, with more than 200 of them among the large number of normal brown deer in the enclosure.
Most of the 10,500 acres of this depot is now owned by Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
Seneca White Deer, Inc. (SWD) is a non-profit organization that has been working to preserve the unique wildlife and the military history of this famous former Army depot.
Over the years SWD has given a number of tours to the public to observe the unique white deer herd and to see and learn about the old military aspect of the depot. The Seneca County IDA put 7,000 acres of the land up for sale in 2016 and Seneca White Deer worked out an agreement to use part of the property to conduct a year-round tour program that allows public access to the lands, sites and wildlife.
Seneca White Deer Tours ran its first official tour in November of 2017. Over the course of the next two years more than 15,000 local residents, tourists, conservationists, photographers and special interest group members have taken the tour, supporting SWD's efforts and also putting money into the local economy.
Unfortunately the tours have not been enough to consistently sustain the tour program and while SWD has looked at other options, none have worked out favorably. The organization's president and lead conservationist, Dennis Money, confirmed the organization's agonizing decision recently:
“It is with the deepest sadness that I must make this following announcement — Seneca White Deer, Inc. has decided to end our White Deer Tour program at the former Seneca Army Depot at the end of 2019.”
This is a big loss for those who cherish nature and wildlife, as it is such a unique thing. Dennis says he doesn't know what the future will hold for his organization and its last tours will be offered on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
A tour can be booked online at senecawhitedeer.org or by calling the Welcome Center at (315) 759-8220. The cost is $30 for an adult, $27 for military personnel and senior citizens, and $15 for a child aged 5 to 17 years (children younger than 5 can take the tour free of charge).
This is short notice on the final tours, but I guarantee you will enjoy the experience and find it a worthwhile trip to see the world's largest herd of unique all-white deer.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
