This is a story from a few years ago. I had been monitoring a number of eagle nests off local federal and state lands as a volunteer. Getting near an eagle nest is not recommended for the average person as it takes a lot of experience to “read” an eagle and know what you can and cannot do without disturbing them. Federal and state recommendations are to stay 110 yards from an active eagle nest. Some eagles are more sensitive than others, especially if humans have harassed them before; then a greater distance is recommended.
About three weeks prior I had checked on an eagle nest on private land to see how many eaglets were there, and counted two, same as the year before. I had to sit in my van for awhile, about 250 yards from the nest, waiting for food to be brought in so that the young would raise their heads and I could get a count. The mother remained with them and at that distance was not really concerned about me, as I had done the same thing a number of times the year before when the nest was discovered. She was used to seeing my van and never saw me out of it.
When I got ready to leave, I thought of setting up a pop-up photo blind in the edge of a nearby woods for future photographing of nest activity. It was a warm day and the young didn’t need incubating, so it would be a good time to do so. One of the blinds was in my van and the field was solid, so I drove over and quickly set up the blind. Of course Ma flew over to the next hedgerow when I moved to set it up but quickly returned when I left.
Then, when the young were close to six weeks old, I decided to slip in one morning and see what kind of nest activity I could capture with my camera. Of course this was going to be a much more difficult task than setting up the blind, because I would have to arrive in the dark, park my van way back on the farmer’s lane and sneak along a hedge to the woods and then through the woods to the blind. This had to be done way before first light, quietly and slowly so as not to alert the adults who would be sleeping in a tree near the nest; at this time the young were big enough and feathered enough to not need incubating at night.
Slipping through the dark woods trying to find the blind and get into it in the dark, without using a flashlight or disturbing the nearby birds, reminded me of turkey hunting. Well, I was hunting — with a camera!
Everything went well and I had the camera and tripod set up so I could shoot through a small hole in the enclosed blind. Now all I had to do was stay awake in the dark until first light showed up in about a half hour.
When that first morning light started blanketing the area, I could just make out the two adults sleeping in a tree about 30 yards on the other side of the nest. Of course I wouldn’t be able to take any pictures until the sun came up and then it would be a while after that before the adults became somewhat active.
The female eventually flew closer to the nest while the male flew off to find breakfast for the family. Eventually he returned with a small fish and took it to the nest. The female went to the nest and the two of them tore small pieces from the fish to feed their young. Eventually the male flew off again and shortly thereafter returned with another fish. He must have found a good fishing hole!
About 10 a.m., while there was only one adult sitting in a tree by the nest, I got out of the blind to head out. Ma flew to the next hedge row and waited for me to leave. The rising sun had rotated since I first set up the blind and so I folded it up and moved it to a better location on my way out.
Three-in-the-morning came extra early the next day, because I had been up until midnight working on the pictures from the day before. My sneak-in wasn’t quite as bad that time, since I didn’t have to take a roundabout route, but I had trouble staying awake until first light. When it came, I saw both adults sleeping in a tree between me and the nest. Great, another successful sneak!
The male took off to hunt about the time the sun rose and Ma flew closer to the nest and remained there waiting for breakfast to arrive. By nine, Dad had not shown up so Ma flew to the nest and began routing around in it to find leftovers from the day before. She eventually flew back to her perch to wait for Dad. About 10 a.m. Dad flew in empty handed and Ma let him know she was unhappy, so he turned around and headed back out to hunt.
By that time lighting was getting poor for photographing but I decided to stay and see what Dad brought back. I ended up sitting in the blind for six hours and never did see him return before I left. When I got out of the blind, I thought I heard Ma laugh at me as I limped off.
I got some good shots, however, and learned some new things — as always when you spend real time out there in the great outdoors.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
