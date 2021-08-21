The ruffed grouse is not a well-known game bird in this area but he is a very unique bird.
It's primarily a plant-eater. Buds, leaves, catkins and fruits from aspens, cherries, birches, raspberries, hop-horn beams and thorn apples are the main diet. Although some insects are eaten, they are not a big part of their diet as adults.
Grouse consume large amounts of buds and twig tips which allows them to survive in the Northern ranges much better than other game birds.
One thing that is unique about them is the “drumming” which is done by the male. The sound starts out as a slow beat and then increases to a very rapid cadence and finally concludes with a single weak beat. The bird’s wings beating in front of its chest against the air produce it while the bird is standing. The sound is very deceptive with respect to direction and distance.
This “drumming” is part of the courtship, which starts in late March, and reaches it peak in late April or early May. However, you may hear it anytime of the year.
The male usually has a favorite log, stump or boulder on which he “drums” and it may be used every year.
Another part of the courtship is strutting by the male but is also used by both sexes throughout the year to show off. The tail is raised and fanned out while the wings are lowered until they drag on the ground. The head is held back and the black ruff around the neck is lifted and spread into an almost complete circle. Slow, deliberate steps are then taken as they strut around.
One of the neat features of this bird's feet are the rod-like appendages, which are grown along the sides of the toes in the fall. These structures actually act like snowshoes to aid them when walking on top of snow.
When it comes to nesting, this bird stays on the ground and does not prepare much of a nest. It is basically a cup-shaped depression among the leaves. They usually nest at the base of a tree, stump, next to a log, on a rock ledge or the edge of a brush pile.
The female lays about 11 eggs over a period of 17 days. Although quick to desert a nest early in the incubation, they hold very tight later. In one case, a female remained on a nest during a forest fire and actually allowed water to be sprayed over her.
The mother will also fake a broken wing or leg to lure an intruder away from the nest.
Population cycles in grouse run about nine years between the ups and downs.
Grouse normally roost in the evening but they will do so during the day especially in the winter. They will pick a protected place such as an evergreen grove where they will wait out a storm or just suck up some sun. They may roost on the ground or in a tree.
Another neat habit they have in the winter, especially when temperatures are very low, is to burrow into the snow for protection. If the snow is deep and soft they will dive into it from a tree or right from flight. They may remain in this “snow cave” for several days if the weather is severe. They will really unnerve you when one explodes from one of these “snow caves!” The downside of this “snow caving” is that they are very vulnerable to predators especially foxes who locate them by smell and then pounce on them while they are under the snow.
I had a unique “love affair” with a grouse at camp many years ago that lasted three years. Next week I will relate to you that very unique experience.
On the weekend of Aug. 7 I found a pair of binoculars laying on the guard rail at the Mallard Overlook (Ringneck Marsh) on the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. Apparently someone must have walked off forgetting they had set the field glasses down on the railing. If these are your binoculars give me a call with a good description of them – I have them.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
