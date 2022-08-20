As those big birds left the field each evening, my goal was to get some good, close flight shots as they headed back to the marshes. They were feeding almost every evening in a small field near the road. The field had oats in it earlier and had been harvested but apparently there were leftovers, and the geese and a particular pair of sandhill cranes had been going there to salvage what they could. The cranes seemed to show up some time after the geese in the evening but I had not been able to time their arrival.
After several evenings of “babysitting” these birds I observed that they seem to head back to the marshes shortly after 8 p.m. So I sat and kept my eyes on them, looking for the signs they were getting ready to depart (standing tall and “talking” a lot). They always took the same flight path when leaving but I messed up a couple of evenings by not being quite where I needed to be. They were aware of me so probably they were adjusting their departure a bit each night just to mess me up! When I thought I had it all worked out and was all ready for them several nights later, they took a very different exit and left me with no ready, good shots.
Then there were a few nights when they fed in the field opposite the oat field, again giving me no opportunity to photograph them. One evening when they returned to the oat field, my positioning was good but I messed up my camera settings and again failed to reach my goal.
One night there were four adult cranes in the field and of course I blew it again. I got good ground shots but it didn’t seem like I could get the flight shots right. What really got my attention was the fact that they were pretty much following a schedule, something I hadn’t noticed about sandhill cranes previously. Here I was getting some good opportunities and was not able to cash in on them.
Then the other night they were in the other big field, and not only was the lighting all wrong but they were too far away. Before their departure time the idea came to me to get out into another field along their route, fairly close to them and on the right side of the lighting. There was just such a place — a friend had a good lane out into the field where I needed to be — and so out I went. I waited and waited until it was way past their normal departure time and still no cranes came. Then about 45 minutes past their normal flight time I heard their calling and knew they were on the way. I quickly changed my camera’s ASA setting to its highest position, since sunset had passed and light was really low. This high setting would give me very grainy images, but I thought that was better than nothing.
Well, my location was good and they passed nearby making their “rattling” calls. I fired off a few shots and some were not too bad but nothing like what I’m used to getting. Very grainy images, but maybe tonight they will cooperate and I will get it right!
• • •
Sandhill cranes are a relatively new species in this area. There are not a whole lot of them spending summers with us but I think that will change. I have seen more of them this year than ever before and have seen a number of pairs with young.
Generally sandhill cranes do not breed until about their fourth or fifth year. Nest sites vary but are usually on water, constructed with the aquatic vegetation that they are surrounded by. Both birds contribute to the building process, with the female standing in the center and building up the vegetation around her to form a cup-shaped nest above the water. They usually pick an area where there will be the least disturbance. One to three eggs are laid and incubation is between 29 and 32 days. The young, called colts, leave the nest with their parents one day after they hatch. The parents forage and feed their colts directly for the first 10 days, after which they learn to feed themselves. The colts start out with very short legs and look more like baby chickens but they grow quickly, up to an inch a day in height and reaching almost five feet in about three months with an approximately 6-1/2-foot wingspan.
One of the neat things I been able to witness on my “crane outings” is the pair bonding they perform when they stretch their wings, pump their heads, bow, leap into the air and call. Not only are these birds big, their calling is very unique. It is often described as a rattling-type call that can be heard from a long ways off.
Keep your eyes open for them in the farm fields where their height makes them really stand out.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
