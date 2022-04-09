Well, spring has arrived along with some of nature's spectacular sights. Geese, swans and ducks have been pulling into the Alabama swamp and if you're lucky you may spot some sandhill cranes. The eagles are on their nests incubating and soon will hatch this year's eaglets, which will bring about more eagle activity as the adults search for food to feed their young. It's a rebirth of nature that gives us some great sights after a long winter and a closer look at the beauty out there.
This of course has many folks trying to capture these sights on their cameras. With cell phones in everyone's pockets it has become quite easy for folks to be “nature photographers” today. Everyone is eager to show friends their shots of those swans or all the geese, which they can do easily now from their phones, sending them directly to their friends' phones or computers.
There are some great cell phones out there nowadays that have great capabilities, but the users still have to develop good photography skills — and understand that photographing nature involves a lot more than just holding up a camera and pushing a button.
If you follow this column, or are on my list of people who receive my nature photos, you know I'm really addicted to this hobby! I have learned a lot about nature and photography over my lifetime and am still learning. I don't just want to get a picture of a swan sitting on the water out in a marsh and then show folks the “white spot” and tell them that's a swan. I want to show those yellow lores between the eye and bill on a Tundra swan, the yellow squinting eye of the eagle or the tongue of the goose as he calls. This takes many more things than just having a “good camera” or a “big lens.” In fact I believe photography skills, patience, understanding of light and a good understanding of wildlife are more important than the equipment.
I knew someone who had a $500 Canon camera with a fixed lens and some good “reach.” Mary had mobility issues and so she had to do most of her photographing from her vehicle. However, she was out and about a lot and really worked hard at learning those important skills and her camera. She was constantly improving and I often marveled at some of the shots she got. I know another person who had the same camera and no mobility issues but never really got great pictures because their approach was just to “point and shoot” all the time.
Today I see a lot of folks out there with big lenses trying to capture nature and notice that most of them are not even close to having good photography skills. I can tell this by their camera handling, the types of light they are shooting under and how far they are trying to “reach.” It is like being a racer in the Indianapolis 500: it takes much more to win than just having a fast car.
So let's take a look at what I consider important for nature photography.
We'll start with camera stabilization.
Good pictures are the result of sharp pictures. Sure, most of the cameras today have a built-in feature that helps steady it, but that is only part of the solution. Having a camera on a tripod or rested on something solid will do wonders for sharpness. I only shoot hand-held when I have strong enough light to shoot at super high shutter speeds. Having a solid rest gives sharp shots which can be enlarged and remain sharp. I often enlarge (or crop) my photos quite a bit with good results because of this. Without stabilization, an image may look good in the camera's rear LCD screen, but what does it look like in the computer?
An important skill is understanding light.
For our purpose there are three types: bright sun, overcast days and shade. Bright sun is the most important, right? It allows you faster shutter speeds, which should result in sharper pictures, and “freezes” movement like the wings of birds in flight. However, it is not always the best for some subjects and it depends on the time of day. Early morning and last hours of daylight are my favorites. Midday sun makes for dull and flat images and I avoid it unless I have an albino eagle or other very rare creatures. Overcast days are great for some subjects like flowers or even birds or animals if there is little movement (because you must use slower shutter speeds, which lead to unsharp images). What's great about overcast conditions is that you are dealing with a more diffused light which in turn gives you more even light on the subject. Shade is very much like an overcast day in this respect too.
Another important skill is to have a good “trigger pull.”
I developed mine way back when I used to do very long range varmint shooting with a rifle. A jerky push of the shutter button on a camera always results in an unsharp picture, just like a sloppy trigger pull on the rifle results in a miss no matter how good the rifle shoots.
I can see this subject matter is getting out of hand for me as I try to help you (I knew it would!) so let's come back to it next week and explore some of the other things that can be done to improve those images of the great outdoors. Until then, steady that camera on something and squeeze the shutter button.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
