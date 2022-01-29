Four shooting ranges were set up many years ago at the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area by the individual who was managing the area. At the time he had concerns about target shooting there posing a threat to others that used it, like birders, hunters, trappers and hikers; it was legal, then, to target shoot anywhere on the WMA. It was a great move, at the time, but then along came the internet and the word got out to young “Rambo” shooters from the cities. Most weren’t sportsmen and had no real gun handling education, as was quite obvious when you watched them shooting. Rules of use for the ranges were posted on big metal signs at each range. But no one read them and no one really enforced them and the signs had to be replaced periodically because they got shot up. Trash was a big problem, too. It became a dangerous situation, and I can’t imagine the amount of lead deposited in the area. The ranges ended up taking away the privileges of those who want to bird watch, hike, hunt, trap and just enjoy nature; you’d have to be a fool to do any of those things nearby.
Every year I dedicated a column to the topic hoping that someone would get serious about addressing this. The big problem was that there was no enforcement of the rules except by a couple of Forest Rangers who really did put forth an effort but they had lots of responsibilities in three other counties too and couldn’t always be in that area. Conservation Officers seemed to ignore it; I had talked to the head of law enforcement in Avon and got nowhere.
Last year, state Sen. Rob Ortt read my column about the shooting ranges and contacted me, saying he wanted to get involved in solving the problems. He sent several of his people out to meet with me; we discussed the problems, and saw them first-hand that day. My thinking, which I shared with them, was that the state Department of Environmental Conservation should either do serious enforcement there or shut down the ranges.
After a time, Ortt’s folks got back to me. Their contact with DEC forwarded them a copy of the agency’s proposed plans, which I received too. Well, their “plans” consisted of basically everything that’s stated on those $1,700 metal signs posted at the ranges, plus a proposal to ban target shooting at the WMAs “except for designated areas”! Hell, we had a designated area, and it was a real mess! So, it seemed like nothing was going to be done about the situation and, to say the least, I was very disappointed.
My most recent effort was going to be my last attempt to solve the problem. We had a new state leader, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and maybe she would be interested in this problem that not only made the DEC look bad, it created a unsafe situation and also made real sportsmen look bad in the public eye. I composed a letter and added a bunch of pictures showing the messes and violations in that area. Maybe if Hochul could see what the rest of us saw, she would take steps to correct it. I made a copy for DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, too.
Then, last week, as I was preparing those letters for mailing, I got an email from the DEC. It seems they’re shutting down those shooting ranges as of February 1st. There will be no target shooting allowed on any part of the Wildlife Management areas, hallelujah! DEC is also making plans to remove all of the lead, from all those years of shooting, that has been a threat to the wildlife that ingest it one way or another.
So, now where will all these “Rambo” shooters haul their trash to blast away at it? There are lots of sportsman’s clubs that have shooting ranges. All they have to do is join one, like good sportsmen do when they don’t have their own shooting spots. Sportsman’s clubs have safe shooting ranges, but they also have rules and they enforce safe gun handling practices. Heck, those “Rambos” may even have to take a safe gun handling course like the rest of the folks who use guns for hunting.
I’m one happy camper now that the Tonawanda WMA is safe and back to what it is supposed to be. I would like to thank the DEC for taking serious action on this mess, and Senator Ortt and his people for helping to correct a horrible situation that developed on one of our region’s great wildlife areas.
I still have another bone to pick with the DEC, in Albany, so I’ll have to compose another letter and column. How come my conservation violation wasn’t “out there” for the public to see, as would be the case if I got nailed for DWI? Tune in next week ...
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
