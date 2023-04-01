While spending a lot of time outdoors photographing wildlife, over the years I have seen some weird things, and this year it seems like more oddities have crossed my path. I’m referring mostly to the coloration of wildlife, but there are other things ... such as a doe with a missing front leg. The whole leg was missing and had healed over, but the doe ran just fine when she darted across the road in front of me one night. The loss probably was caused by a too-forward shot in the previous hunting season. The ability of wildlife to adapt can be amazing at times.
Most of what I have been seeing this year is an off-the-wall color pattern known as piebald. It is a condition in which you’ll see a pattern of non pigmented spots (white) on a pigmented background of hair, feathers or scales. A black and white dog is a black dog with white spots; that’s a good example in domestic animals. The animal’s skin under the white background is not pigmented either. This condition is caused by genetic mutations in certain color genes. A similar condition is albinism, which causes the individual to be pure white with pink eyes. In albinism the cells lack the ability to produce any pigment at all.
I have been fortunate over my lifetime to see both piebald and albino creatures. Locally there was once a beautiful piebald hummingbird, which was quite neat. I’ve seen several piebald deer seen through my camera, as well as a piebald red-tailed hawk. There’s a certain gray squirrel that I can identify each year by the white spot on his back.
Recently I discovered a road-killed fisher cat and upon lifting it off the road I found it was piebald. Fisher are black and dark brown; this one had a 1-inch wide white path of fur from the inside base of the front paw, down the inside of one leg and across the chest over to the other front leg and paw. It had the same thing on the hind legs and a white patch on its chin. Really pretty and quite unique!
Over the years I have seen a number of birds and animals that were not white, they were light buff colored. This spring, I’ve seen a lot of piebald Canada geese.
First there was the one that had a normal colored body but his neck and head were white. I’ve also seen a number of them with small white patches up and down that black neck, and another whose neck was heavily covered with white blotches.
The strangest siting was just last week when I spotted a white-body Canada goose with a black head and neck.
I had been parked in one of the marsh overlooks waiting for some waterfowl to get active in hopes of catching some good flight shots. There were a lot of geese, some ducks and about five swans. Swans in flight were the image I really wanted, so I kept eyes on a group of four off to my right, not paying much attention to the loner tucked in with a mass of sleeping geese off to my left.
After awhile, the four awakened and started preening themselves, and when they took off about 15 minutes later my camera was ready. After they were off into the clear blue yonder, I turned my attention back to the single swan mingling with the geese. I got out my spotting scope to see whether it was a tundra swan or a young trumpeter swan, and although it was partly hidden by all the geese I was able to determine that it was neither type of swan. It was a Canada goose, and its body was white while its head and neck were the normal black, save for the white cheek patch.
When that goose finally awakened and became active, it offered me a variety of “poses” and I marveled at this weird bird that nature had created.
The next morning found me in the same location and there that goose was again, this time giving me some different shots before it left.
In the first half of February, when it was mild, I was photographing geese coming into an open marsh. A small group coming in got my attention, as I noticed one of them had orange legs and feet. It kinda looked like a white-fronted goose but it had a black neck and head, like a Canada goose. Later, after studying my photos, I decided it was a cross between a Canada goose and greylag (domestic) goose.
You never know what you’ll see out there — but you know you won’t see it if you aren’t out there.
