I have heated my house with a soapstone wood burner ever since my wife and I bought the place in 1985. The original owners had a fireplace but I knew that wasn’t the way to heat with wood. Wood was a good idea for us because I had a cabin and 60 acres of woods in the Southern Tier — plus the house is in five acres of woods. For many years, collecting firewood was an annual event and we really enjoyed the warmth and atmosphere of wood fire.
Age has a way of sneaking up on you, however, and gathering that wood becomes more difficult. You know: shoulder problems, hip problems, decreasing strength and loss of endurance. Since my wife passed I have been burning less wood and using electric heat off and on. When it is really cold, or I’m just in the mood to watch and feel the comfort of a wood burner, I fire up the old soapstone stove.
In other words, I have been using firewood on-hand carefully in recent years. But, Mother Nature helped me out last year by taking down a big maple in my woods just a ways down the road. My neighbor, Bob Bracey, came down with his tractor and dragged that big old tree over to my back driveway. He even went to the trouble of cutting that big log into pieces that I could handle with my smaller chain saw. Unfortunately, for a variety of reasons, I didn’t get that wood split and stacked. Then, a wind storm this past winter took out a big section of a large maple, dumping it on the back driveway. While it was a good-size section of tree, it didn’t prevent me from using the driveway, which leads to my barn, so that too went untouched.
After resolving some serious health issues recently, I decided it was time to get busy on those trees.
I dealt with the tree on the back driveway first. My two chain saws, one 12 inches and the other 16 inches, were just the ticket for the job. After a week of working on it, off and on, the tree was taken care of, its wood split and stacked in my firewood pavilion.
The other tree, that Bob had brought to me, was a different story. Even the sections he cut in half were really too big for me to handle, given my present strength and shoulder problems. I had to make those sections smaller, so I turned to steel splitting wedges and a heavy splitting maul.
I went easy at it the first day, to see how things went, and found this job didn’t seem to cause me any trouble. (I have learned, as I’ve gotten older, to work for a while and then take an hour to recuperate.) After a few weeks, most of the wood was split and stacked, and it looks like I will be in fine shape with firewood for the next few years.
I’m sure it won’t surprise you to know what I did during my breaks: I photographed hummingbirds off my back porch, of course! Just off the porch there’s a big plot filled with more than 100 big, beautiful, red cardinal flowers, and the hummers love them.
I put up a couple of feeders near that plot so that I could work various light conditions throughout the day — “training” the hummingbirds to pose for me by providing them with a perch or two in the spots they like, and learning their individual habits — and put up a makeshift photo blind on the porch, comfortable chair included.
On my wood splitting breaks, one of my goals was to “freeze” the hummingbirds’ wings, which beat between 75 and 200 times per second. Doing this requires strong sunlight, a fast shutter speed and a bit of luck getting them in focus.
Well, everything worked itself out and I am pleased with my results, both with the firewood and the hummers.
Hummingbirds give many of us great pleasure in the summer and come late September when they head south we are going to miss them. As much as I have observed and photographed these “speeding bullets” over the years, I believe I saw, and learned, much more about them during my latest photo project. Like the day the feeder went dry and a hummer came right into my blind to let me know he needed a refill. Or the day I fell asleep in the blind, with my head tilted back, and a hummer got right in my face, so close I could feel the wind power of his wings. (Wake up, Doug, I’m posing for you!)
In hot weather, do not let your feeders go more than five or six days without cleaning and refilling. Put your feeders close to windows where you can observe easily and see the hummingbirds’ interesting ways and beauty. Keep the feeders up until there is a chance of a freeze; you may help out a late traveler.
Treat the hummers well and, yes, they will be back next year to entertain you again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.