I've spent a lot of time over the years observing bald eagles, and each time I'm as excited as I was upon my first sighting. My infatuation started when the eagles were first being restored to this area, through the hacking project that got us to where we are now with a good eagle population across the state. That project took off after four pairs of restored eagles matured and nested in New York, following a lengthy period of no eagle reproduction. One of those four new nests was on Mohawk Pool at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, less than 5 miles from my home.
Having been an outdoors nut since my parents let me roam alone in the “wilderness,” trapping, hunting, fishing and photography became my constant endeavors. After moving into the Alabama swamp I got tangled up with Dan Carroll, who was the senior wildlife biologist for the state-managed Tonawanda and Oak Orchard Wildlife Management areas. I volunteered for various projects on the WMAs, then when that first eagle nest showed up things really started to get exciting. Even today I get “worked up'' at the sight of an eagle.
That first nest was not visible to the public but Dan came up with a “dream” idea and got me involved. The idea was to put a video camera above the nest and radio the footage back to the INWR headquarters where the public could watch the nest activities on a TV monitor every day. The nest was on federal property and when we asked the refuge manager about recording the eagles, he gave us the go-ahead.
Funds for the project came from private donations and sportsmen groups (Dan was good at that!). The work was done by volunteers who had experience in various fields like electronics and tree climbing. Well, it turned out to be a huge success to say the least. Two TV monitors were set up in the headquarters and anybody who wanted could get a super up-close view of the birds and their nest. I believe we were some of the first folks in the country to have a video camera on an eagle nest. Thousands of folks came to see the “action,” which included nest building, incubation, feeding of the young and even Peter Nye (who headed the eagle restoration project) climbing over the edge of the nest to leg-band those eaglets shortly before they were to leave the nest.
That nest eventually went down when the tree blew over but when the eagles went to another spot the next year the video system was moved to that nest (the present Cayuga Pool) and again the public received a special treat.
The desk gal at refuge headquarters was asked to hit the record button on the VCR every time she saw action on the monitor. As you can imagine, she recorded many hours of action. Guess who got to review all the footage and pick the best parts to make one tape and narrate it for airing in the off season? Yep, me! Boy, did I get myself into a lot of work, but it went well and we ended up with a one-hour tape about the nesting season and a ten-minute “quick version.” Needless to say I learned a lot about eagles while reviewing all that footage.
The camera system eventually failed for a unknown reason close to 20 years ago and the present refuge manager has refused to have it restored. If you look at that nest now, from the Cayuga Pool Overlook using a spotting scope, you can still see the camera up there.
Since the camera system failed, I have watched and kept a diary on the eagles and their nesting activities in our part of Western New York every year.
As I have noted, I still get excited by the opportunity to photograph an eagle. When Jim Ferris called me this past Sunday to say, "Hey, Doug, there's an eagle out in an open field over by ..." I was off like lightning, with camera in hand, and was very pleased to find the eagle still there. Usually, when an eagle is near a roadway, someone just has to get out of their vehicle to grab “a little closer shot,” resulting in a picture of the south end of an eagle going north and ruining that situation. Luckily, that had not happened yet, so I parked my vehicle off the road and began to observe and photograph (without getting out of my vehicle).
Lighting was from the wrong angle, the eagle was a good distance out there, and blowing snow across the surface of the field often made it difficult to get a clear shot, not to mention, it was bitterly cold (just ask my hands!). But this was an eagle, so I endured, for more than an hour, until a pair of ravens drove him away with his catch (a squirrel). Despite adverse conditions, I got some good shots and I was excited beyond words.
How could someone with all my observation of eagles over the years still get so excited by one?
Well, he is the bird that represents our country, but he's more than that. His mere size, coloration, massive beak and talons, and stern appearance will excite anyone who gets a close look at this symbol of freedom.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.